type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 27 broadcaster MTV genre Reality TV

If this exclusive clip from Tuesday night’s upcoming The Challenge: Vendettas reunion proves anything, it’s that Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio isn’t about to let his former friend, Tony Raines, off the hook for turning on him during this season and throwing him into the Inquisition and then The Ring.

After insisting he wouldn’t have done the same to Tony (much to host Mike “The Miz” Mizanin’s disbelief), Bananas explains, “Given our history, on every season I’ve ever done with Tony, not only did I never say his name [to send him into an elimination], at every step, I could I looked out for him, not just in the game, but for like outside of the game. I saw him, in a lot of ways, as like a little brother… The least he could have done was let me know it was coming. You at least owe me that.”

But then, Johnny goes for the jugular — “Anyone that knows Tony’s track record knows that loyalty isn’t exactly one of his strong suits” — and Tony responds in kind with a pointed “You wanna go?” So, yeah, this reunion face-off is looking to be one for the books.

Not that we’re surprised. Following his elimination, Bananas told EW, “From here on out, it’s just going to be a different game for Tony going forward.”

The Challenge: Vendettas concludes Tuesday at 9 p.m. on MTV.