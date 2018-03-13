PEOPLE, ABC announce a special, two-night royal television event

type TV Show genre Documentary run date 08/09/17 Current Status In Season

This summer, PEOPLE and Time Inc. Productions is teaming with ABC to produce The Story of the Royals, a two-night television event airing in August on ABC that will showcase the key figures in the line of succession — Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George — while also capturing the excitement of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May and the birth of William and Kate’s third child in April.

As Meghan becomes the first American to join the royal family since Wallis Simpson in 1937, The Story of the Royals will examine Americans’ ongoing fascination with all things royal. Exclusive interviews with palace insiders, royal experts, and longtime PEOPLE contributors will chart how the monarch has evolved over the decades.

“PEOPLE is known for its extensive coverage of the royal family by reporters who are experts in the subject matter,” said Jess Cagle, PEOPLE’s editor in chief and editorial director, Entertainment and Style Group. “Our audience can’t get enough of the royals; they continue to attract interest with each new generation.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering again with ABC after last year’s success, The Story of Diana,” said Bruce Gersh, EVP/President of PEOPLE, ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY and PEOPLE EN ESPANOL. “The Royals television event complements the incredible franchise PEOPLE has created across every platform.”

Robert Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night for ABC said, “Last year we had the honor of working with PEOPLE and Time Inc. Productions to share an insider’s look at the compelling life of Princess Diana. With the world’s overwhelming interest in the royal family, both past and present, we are excited to bring viewers this next chapter.”

The same team that created The Story of Diana has been reunited to create The Story of the Royals. Executive producer Ian Orefice of Emmy Award-winning Time Inc. Productions has once again tapped Maura Mandt, the Emmy Award-winning producer and director, as executive producer, along with director Rebecca Gitlitz.