Dermot Mulroney has landed a recurring role on Amazon’s Homecoming, marking a reunion with his My Best Friend’s Wedding costar Julia Roberts, EW has learned.

Homecoming is a psychological and political thriller that centers on a caseworker, Heidi (Roberts), at a secret government facility and a soldier (Stephen James) eager to rejoin civilian life.

Mulroney, who also starred alongside Roberts in August: Osage County, will play Heidi’s boyfriend Anthony, who is eager to please, but a bit needy and grows increasingly frustrated with Heidi’s lack of attention to him and their relationship.

Mulroney — whose TV credits also include Shameless, New Girl, and LA to Vegas — joins the previously cast Bobby Cannavale and Alex Karpovsky.

Homecoming, which scored a two-season straight-to-series order, is based on Gimlet Media’s fictional podcast of the same name. The 10-episode series, a Universal Cable Productions’ project, was written by podcast creators Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who will executive produce with Mr. Robot‘s Sam Esmail, Roberts, Chris Gilbert, Alex Blumberg, and Matt Lieber. Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill will co-executive produce.