Noah Wyle to star in CBS drama from Ava DuVernay

Noah Wyle is making his return to broadcast television.

The former ER star will topline a new CBS drama from executive producers Ava DuVernay and Greg Berlanti, EW can confirm.

Titled Red Line, the CBS drama pilot will star Wyle as Daniel Calder, a high school teacher mourning the loss of his innocent African-American husband after he was shot and killed by a white police officer. Wyle’s character must now also face being a single parent to adopted daughter Jira.

Set in Chicago, the racially charged drama will follow three families, including Wyle’s character’s family, in the aftermath of the police shooting and examine the events and their aftermath from three different perspectives, including that of the police officer. Emayatzy Corinealdi (Ballers), Aliyah Royale, Noel Fisher (Shameless), and Michael Patrick Thornton (Private Practice) make up the other announced cast.

Wyle currently can be seen on TNT’s The Librarians and will make an appearance on Amazon’s upcoming The Romanoffs.