Derek Lawrence
March 02, 2018 at 11:15 AM EST

Grab a glass of milk and hear the story behind Jimmi Simpson’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia unibrow.

Before he was enjoying the adventures of Westworld or trying to solve the murders of Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur on USA’s Unsolved, Simpson was appearing on the longtime FXX comedy as the bathrobe-wearing, milk-drinking, brother-loving Liam McPoyle. But on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, it’s the character’s hairy chest and unibrow that’s the topic of discussion.

“It’s actually a f—ing weave,” Simpson laughs of the unibrow. “I don’t know if they cut the unibrow budget, but I used to have each hair placed like Brundlefly, like these thick, coarse mother bangers across.”

