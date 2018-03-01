Ricky Gervais compares himself to Jesus in Netflix comedy special trailer

“I’m just an ordinary guy going around talking to people,” Ricky Gervais says in the expletive-soaked trailer for his new Netflix comedy special, Ricky Gervais: Humanity. “Sort of like Jesus, but better. Well, I’ve actually turned up.”

Filmed at the Apollo Hammersmith in London, the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning comedian makes his return to the stage to sound off “on aging, becoming spoiled, his perspective on having kids, and more.”

“Welcome to my new show Humanity,” he greets his audience. “I don’t know why I’ve called it that; I’m not a big fan.”

This will be Gervais’ fifth UK stand-up tour, preceded by Science, Fame, Politics and Animals. See the key art for the new special below.

Netflix

Ricky Gervais: Humanity premieres March 13 on Netflix.

