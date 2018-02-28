Watch the Survivor: Ghost Island opening credits you won't see on TV

type TV Show genre Reality TV run date 05/31/00 performer Jeff Probst broadcaster CBS seasons 36 Current Status In Season

With advantages and idols and players running around trying to backstab each other at a record pace, every episode of Survivor is filled to the very last second with action and intrigue. The show long ago embraced this all-killer-no-filler philosophy — dropping segments like the finale’s Fallen Comrades montage in favor of more time on the beaches.

One unfortunate — yet understandable — casualty of this approach, however, is the opening credits sequence. That’s when we would be treated to super dramatic (and visually stunning) slow-motion shots of the contestants while listening to the tribal theme song that has become ingrained into America’s consciousness since the show burst onto the scene in the summer of 2000.

You won’t see the Survivor: Ghost Island credits sequence on TV when the show premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS, but you can watch it right here. That’s right, we once again have the exclusive on the opening credits that are too hot for TV!!! Okay, that’s not quite true. They just don’t have enough time to show them. And it is hot out there in Fiji. So, hey, close enough!

Watch the video above to see the opening credits that won't make it to tonight's premiere