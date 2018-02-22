Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim 'felt really empty' after her big win

But she's not feeling that way anymore! Watch her photobomb fans with Jimmy Fallon

Olympian Chloe Kim, the halfpipe snowboarding gold medalist who won over the world with her unapologetic 17-year-old humor and athletic prowess, began her appearance on the latest Fallon Five with something of a shocking revelation about what it’s like to win at the Olympics.

“I felt really empty at first, does that make sense?” Kim admitted to host Jimmy Fallon. “Emotionless, I was just there.”

Thankfully, that feeling has passed, and Kim appeared to be having a ball with her gold medal and her newfound fame. During the shortened The Tonight Show segment, Fallon and Kim surprised unsuspecting fans visiting 30 Rock and photobombed them. At one point, Kim hopped on the host’s back; for another, they shared a hoagie. Fallon even donned a blond wig resembling the athlete’s hair for a few photos.

“I had so much fun hanging out with you,” Fallon added.

Before closing the Fallon Five the host surprised Kim by unveiling her face on the box of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes cereal, “the pinnacle” for every Olympic athlete, as Fallon put it.

Watch her adorable reaction in the clip above.