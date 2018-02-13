Chloe Kim took the world by storm Tuesday when she won the gold in the ladies’ halfpipe snowboarding competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Kim isn’t just a star in the United States; because her parents immigrated from South Korea, she has big fans in that country, as well. Authorities even had to take her through an alternate entrance when she arrived in Seoul because press had mobbed the airport. The amount of eyes on her wasn’t daunting, however: “I like the pressure,” she’s said before.

It’s safe to say after her gold-medal win that Kim made all her fans proud – and likely won many more fans around the world. And although she’s now an Olympic gold medalist, it hasn’t yet fully sunk in: “I don’t know where I am or what I’m doing here — all I know is it’s good!” she said on the Today show.

Now that she’s finished competing, let’s nibble on a churro and relive Kim’s best Olympic moments:

Her historic gold-medal win

Kim is used to breaking records by now: When she was 15, she became the youngest person ever to win gold at the X-Games, and the first female athlete to land back-to-back 1080s in competition. She repeated the extraordinary move, becoming the first woman to do so at the Olympics and, at 17, the youngest woman to win the Olympic halfpipe.

She won the Internet – while the competition was happening

The Internet fell in love with Kim when she started tweeting during the actual competition. During the Monday qualifiers, she tweeted about the solution to her nerves:

Then, in the middle of the finals on Tuesday, she was tweeting about food again:

She also had a pretty sweet Twitter response to her big win:

Luckily for Chloe, her food tweets ended up paying off after the competition:

She took a dance break

In between her first run – where she earned a competition-defining 93.75 score – and the second, Kim took a moment for a short-but-sweet dance break:

Although she slipped on the second run, no other competitor came close to her first score. On the third run, when she could have phoned it in, she went out and topped herself, earning a score of 98.25.

Her dad is her sweetest supporter

Kim was born in the Year of the Dragon (2000), and in Korean fable, it can take 1,000 years for an imugi (a mythological snake) to morph into a fully fledged dragon. Before the competition, her dad sent her an important text: Today is the day the imugi turns into that dragon.

During the competition, Dad cheered on his daughter, whom he’s described as his “American dream,” and melted hearts with his homemade sign:

She’s got celebs congratulating her

People on Twitter were super excited with Kim’s win – even dubbing her the GOAT – including some pretty famous names, who now count themselves as Chloe fans.