Michelle Obama explains that awkward gift exchange with Melania Trump

Many memes were made from Michelle Obama‘s gift exchange with Melania Trump on Inauguration Day last year, but now we know what was inside that Tiffany’s box.

“It was a lovely frame,” Obama shared with Ellen DeGeneres. This isn’t the first time the former first lady appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but this is her first television interview since leaving the White House.

In a clip shared from Thursday’s episode, the host rolled footage of the moment when Trump handed Obama a gift and then she didn’t know what to do with it.

“There is all this protocol,” she explained. “I mean, this is like a state visit so they tell you you’re gonna do this, they’re gonna stand here. Never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like, ‘Okay, where… ? What am I supposed to do with this gift?'”

As the audience laughed, she mentioned that “everyone cleared out and no one would come and take the box.”

“I’m thinking, ‘Do we take the picture?’ And then my husband [former President Barack Obama] saved the day,” she said. “See? He grabbed the box and took it back inside. But everybody cleared out — no staff, no one. I was like, ‘What do you do with the box?’”

Obama’s episode marks the first of a two-day television celebration of DeGeneres’ 60th birthday. Jennifer Aniston is also set to appear.

“I knew my 60th birthday show was gonna be fun, but I didn’t know it’d be this fun,” the host tweeted.

I knew my 60th birthday show was gonna be fun, but I didn’t know it’d be this fun. See it all Thursday and Friday. @MichelleObama pic.twitter.com/fwcdEXrino — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 30, 2018

Watch a clip from Obama’s episode in the video above.