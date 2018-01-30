Get an exclusive first look inside the Celebrity Big Brother house

type TV Show genre Reality TV performer Julie Chen broadcaster CBS seasons 20 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14

The cast for Celebrity Big Brother has been announced. And now that we know the 11 famous faces that will be populating the house, the question becomes: What kind of house will they be populating?

Every season, CBS changes up the look and theme of reality television’s most famous abode so the contestants have no idea what to expect, but now we do. That’s because we’ve got your exclusive first look inside the walls of the network’s celebrity edition as Julie Chen gives us a personal tour.

Check out the video above to see what the revamped second floor looks like. That includes the new Head of Household room, which features “the biggest bed ever to enter the universe,” according to Chen. “The whole feel of this HOH bedroom is very poolside cabana a la Beverly Hills, maybe in the ‘50s or ‘60s.”

There are some other big changes in store on the second floor, including the outdoor pool table, which has been brought upstairs (and is now purple!). And last summer’s Den of Temptation has now become an indoor workout room, complete with “an elliptical machine that looks so modern I don’t know how to use it.” That’s okay, Julie — neither do we!

Take a trip inside the Celebrity Big Brother house via the video above, and then tune in to the premiere on Feb. 7 on CBS.