Shannen Doherty on Charmed reboot's 'terrible, offensive' description

Shannen Doherty is weighing in on The CW’s reboot of her fan favorite hit series Charmed.
The actress had a flurry of thoughts on the topic over the weekend while chatting with fans on Twitter. Doherty’s opinion is nuanced and complex; she isn’t simply pro- or anti-reboot. Based on her tweets, she’s intrigued and curious about the new project, and doesn’t want to be negative about it — she even defends the idea of a reboot in general — yet strongly agrees with some fans who object to the network’s description of the project as “feminist reboot” of the original series (when the 1998-2006 series was considered feminist too).
First, on the very idea of a reboot:
And notes that it will mean more lead roles for women…
Likewise, while some have slammed the idea of bringing back Charmed as unoriginal, The WB series actually followed 1996’s similarly premised film The Craft and the 1995 book Practical Magic (which released a film version the same year Charmed hit the air). So at one point, the original Charmed was likewise considered by some to be a knock-off…
And Doherty would rather not be negative about it…
BUT … that official description though … (which described the new series this way: “This fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done”).
Also, the reboot’s new cast better have different character names…
Oh, and in case you’re wondering what Doherty is watching lately:
Previously, co-star Holly Marie Combs had her turn to weigh in on the Charmed reboot.
Speaking of reboots, Doherty will next be seen in the Paramount Network’s reboot of Heathers.
