Super Bowl Sunday is a day to celebrate athletic endeavors … and it’ll be the first of many such celebrations for NBC in February, given that the network will be hosting coverage of the Winter Olympics, which kick off Feb. 8. But before the Games (plural) comes the Game (singular) and, with it, the biggest, most exciting commercials. Of course, it only makes sense that NBC would take some of those commercial spots for themselves, and they’ll be doing so with five impressive 60-second “Best of U.S.” athlete films, featuring five even more impressive American athletes.

Oh, and we’ll be debuting them online right here for the next five straight days.

Up first is alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who took gold in Sochi in 2014 in slalom (she’s actually the youngest to ever win gold in the event), and will be competing once again in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Her mini-movie highlights her determination, as well as her motto, “A.B.F.T.T.B.” (“Always Be Faster Than the Boys”), all set to Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode.”

The phrase has been a rallying cry for 22-year-old Shiffrin ever since Heidi Voelker — who appears in the ad — signed a poster for her that said it. “For me, it’s more of a reminder to always push my limits and ski the best that I can than it is about actually racing the boys,” she said in a statement to EW. “I have always admired how hard the men push when they ski, how they are always testing the limits and raising the level of the sport.”

While she may already be an Olympic gold medalist, having a Super Bowl commercial made about her had Shiffrin somewhat at a loss for words. “It’s pretty indescribable,” she said. “I know how huge Super Bowl commercials are and, to be honest, I never expected that I would even be in a commercial, let alone on a such a big day. It is really exciting for me.”

Shiffrin was shown the ad for the first time on the Today show this morning.

To learn more, visit teamusa.org. The Winter Olympics are LIVE beginning Feb. 8.