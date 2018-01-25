Spoiler Room: Scoop on The Flash, Once Upon a Time, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and more

Want scoop on your favorite shows? Then come hang out in the Spoiler Room, where I attempt to satiate your need to find out what’s coming up on TV. If you want spoilers on a specific show, send Qs to my Twitter: @NatalieAbrams.

I need some Iris scoop STAT for The Flash! — Breanne

Get ready for some awesome news: Iris West will be suiting up this season! Yes, seriously. While it’s temporary, I hear Iris will indeed suit up as a speedster in a March episode, but additional details as to how are being kept under wraps at the moment.



Thanks for all the scoop on the 150th episode of Once Upon a Time, but do you have anything about the hours leading up to it? — Raina

How about the hour directly before it? Titled “Breadcrumbs,” the 149th episode “is an epic adventure on the high seas with Henry and Hook as they venture into stormy waters more dangerous than they could possibly imagine,” executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis tease.

Scoop on Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Rosa? — Seamus

EP Dan Goor tells me that we will meet Rosa’s girlfriend, but not necessarily the one we heard on the phone. In other words, Rosa will be playing the field. “I just read a script for next week’s table read that’s got some really exciting possibilities for Rosa and her lady friends,” says Stephanie Beatriz, who has a number of dream castings for Rosa’s girlfriends. “Love Gina Rodriguez, and think she would be fantastic. Katie McKinnon, would love to kiss Kate McKinnon. Those are probably the top two for me. Then, in an imaginary dream world, it would be [Jennifer Lopez]. I feel like J.Lo and Rosa would make a great couple — but not Jennifer Lopez the actress, like the real J.Lo, with J.Lo playing J.Lo.”

Can I get any scoop about Hailey Upton on Chicago P.D.?? — Carlynn

Here’s some scoop straight from EP Rick Eid: “Coming up, Upton will dust off an old undercover identity to help bring down a dangerous criminal with whom she has a complex past. She crosses lines and puts herself in danger, but Halstead has her back. It’s his turn to help her. Halstead, in effect, repays the favor. Their relationship is now on more equal footing… and their respect for one another is stronger than ever.”

Paul’s fiancée totally hit him with the car on Grey’s Anatomy, right? — Karine

I had the same thought, but trust me when I tell you that there are a number of twists and turns along the way. “It goes in a direction that I don’t think the audience will expect,” Camilla Luddington teases. By the way, she was thinking of one particular twist while saying this, and I was thinking of an entirely different one altogether. So get ready for a roller coaster of an episode.

What’s the deal with Roman bringing Reade’s girlfriend into his plans on Blindspot? — Piers

Oh, there is a very specific reason that Roman wanted Megan in the public eye with a front page story, which will be revealed very soon. “Megan and Reade have a pretty big secret they’re keeping,” executive producer Martin Gero teases. “Roman is all about exposing the team’s secrets this year, so he, of course, has them in his sights.”

Anything Scandal? — Hartford

Though Kerry Washington doesn’t necessarily think Olivia’s on the path to redemption, there’s still hope from some of the other Gladiators, but it’s going to take all of them to achieve it. “If she’s going to come back from this deep, dark place, it’s going to take a team effort — I don’t think Jake can do it on his own, I think Fitz can do it on his own, I don’t think Mellie can do it,” Scott Foley says. “Whether it’s the OPA or QPA crew, or the White House crew, she’s got to be brought back into the light, and I don’t think there’s one person that can do that.”

Any hope for Mon-El and Kara to reunite on Supergirl? — Dustin

I can’t directly give you hope, but Amy Jackson does tease that there will be more information about Imra and Mon-El’s marriage that comes out soon, so maybe? “In the next episodes, more will unravel,” she says. “Obviously, I can’t reveal too much, but there is a twist and the turn in the plot for sure.”

Is Daisy really going to stay in the future on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.? — Rose

“I wouldn’t be surprised if she did,” Clark Gregg tells me. “How can she not be ambivalent, even though we haven’t really proven anything, there are these rumors that she’s the one responsible for destroying the world. Since she’s already come out of season 3 feeling responsible for causing Lincoln’s death, she’s really had enough for being responsible for hurting anybody, so that sounds like a conflict that may be heading our way.” Don’t freak out just yet. Do you really think Coulson would go back to the present without her? It may just be a question of how Daisy goes back.

Do you have anything on The Good Place? — Timothy

While the quartet is en route to the all-knowing judge, rumor has it Michael will receive some unpleasant news of his own but could find help from a surprising place. As for the finale, expect the unexpected heading into the cliffhanger, which Jameela Jamil describes as a “holy fork” moment that rivals the season 1 twist.

Additional reporting by Chancellor Agard and Gerrad Hall.