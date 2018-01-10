type TV Show Current Status In Season

Seriously, Otis?!

In the above sneak peek from this week’s episode of Chicago Fire, Otis (Yuriy Sardarov) asks Brett (Kara Killmer) a very personal question in front of, well, almost all of Firehouse 51. And, rightfully, she’s not too happy about it.

After first shaming her for needing to make a grocery run (“we’re down to two rolls of Angel Soft,” he complains), Otis squints and asks, “So, who’s the guy?”

Sassy Sylvie looks around confused that he would be so bold and public. But Otis presses on, sharing that she was “barely home all weekend.” “I don’t need my roommates broadcasting what I do off-shift to the entire firehouse,” she declares.

Otis’ ridiculous response? “That’s the whole point of being roommates.”

Of course, we all know with whom Sylvie was spending all that quality time: Chicago P.D.‘s Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda)! And we’ll see a bit more of Brettonio in this week’s episode as well, which airs Thursday at 10 p.m. on NBC.