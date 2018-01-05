Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC picked up to series by FX

type TV Show Current Status Off Air seasons 7 run date 09/10/13 performer Charlie Hunnam, Ron Perelman, Katey Sagal broadcaster FX genre Drama

Finally, some good news for SAMCRO lovers everywhere.

FX has ordered 10 episodes of Mayans MC, the Sons of Anarchy spinoff focused on the pivotal Mayans gang that was featured during the drama’s seven-year run.

The new series is from SOA mastermind Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. It’s expected to premiere sometime later this summer or in early fall to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the 2008 premiere of SOA.

“Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style,” said Nick Grad, FX’s president of original programming, in a statement. “Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see.”

The new drama moves beyond Charming and the late, great Jax Teller to tell the story of EZ Reyes, a parolee who becomes a prospect for a Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ will be played by JD Pardo, best known for his work in The Messengers and Revolution.

The drama will also star Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo, and Carla Baratta.

Mayans MC has quite a legacy to uphold; its SOA predecessor was FX’s highest-rated ongoing drama series. The spinoff has been in the works since 2015, when Sutter hinted about the idea at Comic-Con. The pilot was green-lit in December of 2016 but weathered some change last summer, when it was revealed that new director and executive producer Norberto Barba would join Sutter and James in revamping the pilot.

In SOA, the Mayans was a club of Hispanic men who controlled northern California and all of Nevada, and the president of the Oakland Chapter was Marcus Alvarez, played by Emilio Rivera. Their cuts bore the phrase “Los Asesinos de Dios” which meant Assassins of God.