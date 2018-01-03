Ellen DeGeneres responds to Eric Trump's suggestion she is part of 'Deep State'

Ellen DeGeneres is many things — an Emmy-winning talk show host, the voice of a forgetful fish in Finding Nemo and Finding Dory, a stand-up comic, and an animal rights activist, among others — but part of the "deep state," an alleged secret group of government employees scheming to delegitimize the Trump administration, she is not.

"I am honored that you think that I'm powerful enough to be part of a government conspiracy," she says in a preview from Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show (above) in response to first son Eric Trump's Tuesday tweet suggesting that she, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama are all part of the purported embedded bureaucracy. "I am sorry to disappoint you, I am not part of the deep state." <iframe src="//share.ellentube.com/video/everything-ellen-knows-about-deepstate-and-eric-trump.html" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" webkitallowfullscreen mozallowfullscreen allowfullscreen="" class="" resize="0" replace_attributes="1" name=""></iframe>

DeGeneres tells the audience she was surprised to see her name was trending in regards to politics, and she immediately had some questions. "First of all, which one is Eric? Did he kill the elephant or the cheetah? Which one? I don't know," she deadpans. "So second, what is the deep state? Is it near Dollywood? 'Cause I'm in if it is."

Saying it's the "craziest thing" she's seen all week and suggesting "no one has undermined Donald Trump more than Donald Trump," DeGeneres jokes that she couldn't work being a part of the deep state into her busy schedule. "I've got my gay agenda meetings on Mondays. I've got, on Wednesday Beyoncé and I host an Illuminati brunch. And then Portia and I on the weekends are desperately trying to have a baby, so I can't. I don't have time."

She concludes: "But there's probably another explanation for why Twitter suggested that you follow me. I mean, it could be a conspiracy or it could be because your sister Ivanka follows me on Twitter, and your sister Tiffany follows me on Twitter, and maybe you should follow me. I mean, because I post a lot of cute videos. We might not agree on politics, but I think we can both agree that this is cute …."

Check out the video above to see her full comments, and, of course, which cute video she shows Eric Trump.