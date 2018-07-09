Fall 2018 TV Guide
Robert Trachtenberg/ABC; Justin Lubin/NBC; Chuck Hodes/FOX
Amazing Race (CBS) — RENEWED
CBS
American Housewife (ABC) — RENEWED
Eric McCandless/ABC
American Idol (ABC) — RENEWED
Eric McCandless/ABC
America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC) — RENEWED
Michael Ansell via Getty Images
A.P. Bio (NBC) — RENEWED
Vivian Zink/NBC
Arrow (The CW) — RENEWED
Robert Falconer/The CW
The Bachelor (ABC) — RENEWED
Paul Hebert/ABC
The Big Bang Theory (CBS) — RENEWED
Michael Yarish/CBS
Black-ish (ABC) — RENEWED
Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images
The Blacklist (NBC) — RENEWED
Will Hart/NBC
Black Lightning (The CW) — RENEWED
Bob Mahoney/The CW
Blindspot (NBC) — RENEWED
David Giesbrecht/NBC
Blue Bloods (CBS) — RENEWED
John P. Filo/CBS
Bob’s Burgers (Fox) — RENEWED
Fox
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC) — PICKED UP*
John P. Fleenor/FOX
Bull (CBS) — RENEWED
CBS
Celebrity Big Brother (CBS) — RENEWED
Cliff Lipson/CBS
Chicago Med (NBC) — RENEWED
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC
Chicago Fire (NBC) — RENEWED
Parrish Lewis/NBC
Chicago P.D. (NBC) — RENEWED
Matt Dinerstein/NBC/Getty Images
Child Support (ABC) — RENEWED
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW) — RENEWED
Scott Everett White/The CW
Criminal Minds (CBS) — RENEWED
CBS
Dancing With the Stars (ABC) — RENEWED
Kelsey McNeal/ABC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW) — RENEWED
Robert Falconer/The CW
Dynasty (The CW) — RENEWED
Jace Downs/The CW
Elementary (CBS) — RENEWED
Des Willie/CBS
Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC) —RENEWED
Mike Rozman/NBC
Empire (Fox) — RENEWED
Chuck Hodes/FOX
Family Guy (Fox) — RENEWED
Fox
The Flash (The CW) — RENEWED
Shane Harvey/The CW
For the People (ABC) — RENEWED
Mitch Haaseth/ABC
Fresh Off the Boat (ABC) — RENEWED
Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images
The Gifted (Fox) — RENEWED
Eliza Morse/FOX
The Goldbergs (ABC) — RENEWED
Kelsey McNeal/ABC
The Good Doctor (ABC) — RENEWED
Eike Schroter/ABC
Good Girls (NBC) — RENEWED
Steve Dietl/NBC
The Good Place (NBC) — RENEWED
Colleen Hayes/NBC
Gotham (The CW) — RENEWED
Giovanni Rufino/FOX
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) — RENEWED
ABC
Hawaii Five-0 (CBS) — RENEWED
Norman Shapiro/CBS
Hell’s Kitchen (Fox) — RENEWED
FOX
How to Get Away With Murder (ABC) — RENEWED
Mitch Haaseth/ABC
iZombie (The CW) — RENEWED
Jack Rowand/The CW
Jane the Virgin (The CW) — RENEWED
Michael Desmond/The CW
Last Man Standing (Fox) — REVIVED*
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Law & Order: SVU (NBC) — RENEWED
David Giesbrecht/NBC/Getty Images
Lethal Weapon (Fox) — RENEWED
FOX via Getty Images
Life in Pieces (CBS) — RENEWED
Neil Jacobs/CBS
MacGyver (CBS) — RENEWED
Guy D'Alema/CBS
Madam Secretary (CBS) — RENEWED
David M. Russell/CBS
Man With a Plan (CBS) — RENEWED
Darren Michaels/CBS
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC) — RENEWED
Jennifer Clasen/ABC
Midnight, Texas (NBC) — RENEWED
NBC
Modern Family (ABC) — RENEWED
Mario Perez/ABC
Mom (CBS) — RENEWED
Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
NCIS (CBS) — RENEWED
Cliff Lipson/CBS
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) — RENEWED
Sonja Flemming/CBS
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) — RENEWED
Skip Bolen/CBS
Orville (Fox) — RENEWED
Michael Becker/FOX
The Resident (Fox) — RENEWED
Guy D'Alema/FOX
Riverdale (The CW) — RENEWED
Art Streiber/The CW
SEAL Team (CBS) — RENEWED
Skip Bolen/CBS
Shark Tank (ABC) — RENEWED
ABC/Patrick Ecclesine
The Simpsons (Fox) — RENEWED
Fox
Speechless (ABC) — RENEWED
Richard Cartwright/ABC
Splitting Up Together (ABC) — RENEWED
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Star (Fox) — RENEWED
Carin Baer/FOX
Station 19 (ABC) — RENEWED
Byron Cohen/ABC
Supergirl (The CW) — RENEWED
Katie Yu/The CW
Supernatural (The CW) — RENEWED
Dean Buscher/The CW
Superstore (NBC) — RENEWED
Brandon Hickman/NBC
Survivor (CBS) — RENEWED
Robert Voets/CBS
S.W.A.T. (CBS) — RENEWED
Bill Inoshita/CBS
This Is Us (NBC) — RENEWED
Maarten de Boer/NBC
The Voice (NBC) — RENEWED
NBC
The Wall (NBC) — RENEWED
NBCUniversal
Will & Grace (NBC) — RENEWED*
Andrew Eccles/NBC
Young Sheldon (CBS) — RENEWED
Robert Voets/CBS
The 100 (The CW) — RENEWED
Michael Courtney/The CW
48 Hours (CBS) — RENEWED
John Filo/CBS
60 Minutes (CBS) — RENEWED
CBS
9-1-1 (Fox) — RENEWED
Michael Becker / FOX
Alex, Inc. (ABC) — CANCELED
Mitch Haaseth/ABC
The Brave (NBC) — CANCELED
Jeff Riedel/NBC
Champions (NBC) — CANCELED
NBCUniversal
Code Black (CBS) — CANCELED
Sonja Flemming/CBS
Deception (ABC) — CANCELED
ABC/David Giesbrecht
Designated Survivor (ABC) — CANCELED
Ben Mark Holzberg/ABC
The Crossing (ABC) — CANCELED
Jack Rowand/ABC
The Exorcist (Fox) — CANCELED
Sergei Bachlakov/FOX
Ghosted (Fox) — CANCELED
Fox
Great News (NBC) — CANCELED
Erica Parise/NBC
Kevin Can Wait (CBS) — CANCELED
JoJo Whilden/CBS
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC) — CANCELED
Guy D'Alema/ABC
The Last Man on Earth (Fox) — CANCELED
Jordin Althaus/Fox
LA to Vegas (Fox) — CANCELED
Fox
Marvel’s Inhumans (ABC) — CANCELED
Marvel/ABC
The Mayor (ABC) — CANCELED
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Me, Myself and I (CBS) — CANCELED
Neil Jacobs/CBS
The Mick (Fox) — CANCELED
Fox
The Middle (ABC) — ENDED
Todd Anderson/ABC
The Night Shift (NBC) — CANCELED
John Britt/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Once Upon a Time (ABC) — ENDED
Kharen Hill/ABC via Getty Images
The Originals (The CW) — ENDED
Curtis Baker/The CW
Quantico (ABC) — CANCELED
Nicole Rivelli/ABC
Rise (NBC) — CANCELED
Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Roseanne (ABC) — CANCELED*
Adam Rose/ABC
Scandal (ABC) — ENDED
Mitch Haaseth/ABC
Scorpion (CBS) — CANCELED
Sonja Flemming/CBS
Shades of Blue (NBC) — CANCELED
Jeff Riedel/NBC
Superior Donuts (CBS) — CANCELED
Michael Yarish/CBS
Taken (NBC) — CANCELED
Jeff Riedel/NBC
Ten Days in the Valley (ABC) — CANCELED
Paul Sarkis/ABC
Timeless (NBC) — CANCELED*
Sergei Bachlakov/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Valor (The CW) — CANCELED
Mark Hill/The CW
Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS) — CANCELED
Diyah Pera/CBS
9KJL (CBS) — CANCELED
Cliff Lipson/CBS
The X-Files (Fox) — DORMANT*
Shane Harvey/FOX
Better Late Than Never (NBC) — TBD
