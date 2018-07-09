Fall 2018: Complete guide to renewed and canceled broadcast shows

Aja Hoggatt
and Esme Douglas
July 09, 2018 at 06:47 PM EDT
<p>EW&#8217;s definitive list of every network show (from the 2017-2018 TV season) that has been canceled or renewed, and when those series that made the cut will be returning this fall.&nbsp;</p>
Fall 2018 TV Guide

EW’s definitive list of every network show (from the 2017-2018 TV season) that has been canceled or renewed, and when those series that made the cut will be returning this fall. 

Robert Trachtenberg/ABC; Justin Lubin/NBC; Chuck Hodes/FOX
<p>Season 31 premiere date TBA.&nbsp;</p>
Amazing Race (CBS) — RENEWED

Season 31 premiere date TBA. 

CBS
<p>Season 3 premiere date TBA.</p>
American Housewife (ABC) — RENEWED

Season 3 premiere date TBA.

Eric McCandless/ABC
<p>Season 2 premiere date TBA.</p>
American Idol (ABC) — RENEWED

Season 2 premiere date TBA.

Eric McCandless/ABC
<p>Season 29 premiere date TBA.</p>
America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC) — RENEWED

Season 29 premiere date TBA.

Michael Ansell via Getty Images
<p>Season 2 premiere date TBA.</p>
A.P. Bio (NBC) — RENEWED

Season 2 premiere date TBA.

Vivian Zink/NBC
<p>Season 7 premieres Mon., Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.</p>
Arrow (The CW) — RENEWED

Season 7 premieres Mon., Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

Robert Falconer/The CW
<p>Season 23 premiere date TBA.</p>
The Bachelor (ABC) — RENEWED

Season 23 premiere date TBA.

Paul Hebert/ABC
<p>Season 12 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET (before moving to its regular 8 p.m. time period on Thurs., Sept. 27)</p>
The Big Bang Theory (CBS) — RENEWED

Season 12 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET (before moving to its regular 8 p.m. time period on Thurs., Sept. 27)

Michael Yarish/CBS
<p>Season 5 premiere date TBA.</p>
Black-ish (ABC) — RENEWED

Season 5 premiere date TBA.

Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images
<p>Season 6 premiere date TBA.</p>
The Blacklist (NBC) — RENEWED

Season 6 premiere date TBA.

Will Hart/NBC
<p>Season 2 premieres Tues., Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET.</p>
Black Lightning (The CW) — RENEWED

Season 2 premieres Tues., Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

Bob Mahoney/The CW
<p>Season 4 premieres Fri., Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.</p>
Blindspot (NBC) — RENEWED

Season 4 premieres Fri., Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

David Giesbrecht/NBC
<p>Season 9 premieres&nbsp;Fri., Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. ET.</p>
Blue Bloods (CBS) — RENEWED

Season 9 premieres Fri., Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. ET.

John P. Filo/CBS
<p>Season 9 premieres Sunday, Sept. 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET.</p>
Bob’s Burgers (Fox) — RENEWED

Season 9 premieres Sunday, Sept. 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Fox
<p>Season 6 premiere date TBA.&nbsp;</p> <p>*<a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/05/10/brooklyn-nine-nine-canceled/">Canceled by Fox</a>, <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/05/12/brooklyn-nine-nine-revived-by-nbc/">revived by NBC</a></p>
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC) — PICKED UP*

Season 6 premiere date TBA. 

*Canceled by Fox, revived by NBC

John P. Fleenor/FOX
<p>Season 3 premieres&nbsp;Mon., Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET.</p>
Bull (CBS) — RENEWED

Season 3 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET.

CBS
<p>Season 2 premiere date TBA.</p>
Celebrity Big Brother (CBS) — RENEWED

Season 2 premiere date TBA.

Cliff Lipson/CBS
<p>Season 4 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.</p>
Chicago Med (NBC) — RENEWED

Season 4 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Elizabeth Sisson/NBC
<p>Season 7 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.</p>
Chicago Fire (NBC) — RENEWED

Season 7 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

Parrish Lewis/NBC
<p>Season 6 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET.</p>
Chicago P.D. (NBC) — RENEWED

Season 6 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET.

Matt Dinerstein/NBC/Getty Images
<p>Season 2 premiere date TBA.</p>
Child Support (ABC) — RENEWED

Season 2 premiere date TBA.

<p>Season 4 premieres Fri., Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.</p>
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW) — RENEWED

Season 4 premieres Fri., Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

Scott Everett White/The CW
<p>Season 14 premieres Wed., Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. ET.</p>
Criminal Minds (CBS) — RENEWED

Season 14 premieres Wed., Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. ET.

CBS
<p>Season 27 premiere date TBA.</p>
Dancing With the Stars (ABC) — RENEWED

Season 27 premiere date TBA.

Kelsey McNeal/ABC
<p>Season 4 premieres Mon., Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. ET.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW) — RENEWED

Season 4 premieres Mon., Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. ET.

 

Robert Falconer/The CW
<p>Season 2 premieres Fri., Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.</p>
Dynasty (The CW) — RENEWED

Season 2 premieres Fri., Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

Jace Downs/The CW
<p>Season 7 premiere date TBA.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
Elementary (CBS) — RENEWED

Season 7 premiere date TBA.

 

Des Willie/CBS
<p>Season 2 premiere date TBA.</p>
Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC) —RENEWED

Season 2 premiere date TBA.

Mike Rozman/NBC
<p>Season 5 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.</p>
Empire (Fox) — RENEWED

Season 5 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Chuck Hodes/FOX
<p>Season 17 premieres Sunday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET.</p>
Family Guy (Fox) — RENEWED

Season 17 premieres Sunday, Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET.

Fox
<p>Season 5 premieres Tues., Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.</p>
The Flash (The CW) — RENEWED

Season 5 premieres Tues., Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.

Shane Harvey/The CW
<p>Season 2 premiere date TBA.</p>
For the People (ABC) — RENEWED

Season 2 premiere date TBA.

Mitch Haaseth/ABC
<p>Season 5 premiere date TBA.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
Fresh Off the Boat (ABC) — RENEWED

Season 5 premiere date TBA.

 

Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images
<p>Season 2 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.</p>
The Gifted (Fox) — RENEWED

Season 2 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Eliza Morse/FOX
<p>Season 6 premiere date TBA.</p>
The Goldbergs (ABC) — RENEWED

Season 6 premiere date TBA.

Kelsey McNeal/ABC
<p>Season 2 premiere date TBA.</p>
The Good Doctor (ABC) — RENEWED

Season 2 premiere date TBA.

Eike Schroter/ABC
<p>Season 2 premiere date TBA.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
Good Girls (NBC) — RENEWED

Season 2 premiere date TBA.

 

Steve Dietl/NBC
<p>Season 3 launches with a one-hour premiere on Thurs., Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.</p>
The Good Place (NBC) — RENEWED

Season 3 launches with a one-hour premiere on Thurs., Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

Colleen Hayes/NBC
<p>Season 5 premiere date TBA.</p>
Gotham (The CW) — RENEWED

Season 5 premiere date TBA.

Giovanni Rufino/FOX
<p>Season 15 premiere date TBA.</p>
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) — RENEWED

Season 15 premiere date TBA.

ABC
<p>Season 9 premieres&nbsp;Fri., Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET.</p>
Hawaii Five-0 (CBS) — RENEWED

Season 9 premieres Fri., Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET.

Norman Shapiro/CBS
<p>Season 18 premieres Fri., Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET.</p>
Hell’s Kitchen (Fox) — RENEWED

Season 18 premieres Fri., Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET.

FOX
<p>Season 5 premiere date TBA.</p>
How to Get Away With Murder (ABC) — RENEWED

Season 5 premiere date TBA.

Mitch Haaseth/ABC
<p>Season 5 premiere date TBA.</p>
iZombie (The CW) — RENEWED

Season 5 premiere date TBA.

Jack Rowand/The CW
<p>Season 5 premiere date TBA.</p>
Jane the Virgin (The CW) — RENEWED

Season 5 premiere date TBA.

Michael Desmond/The CW
<p>Season 7 premieres Fri., Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.</p> <p>*<a href="https://ew.com/tv/2017/05/10/last-man-standing-cancelled/">Canceled in May 2017 by ABC</a>; <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/05/11/last-man-standing-fox/">revived by Fox in May 2018</a>.</p>
Last Man Standing (Fox) — REVIVED*

Season 7 premieres Fri., Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

*Canceled in May 2017 by ABC; revived by Fox in May 2018.

Craig Sjodin/ABC
<p>Season 20 launches with a two-hour premiere on Thurs., Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET.</p>
Law & Order: SVU (NBC) — RENEWED

Season 20 launches with a two-hour premiere on Thurs., Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

David Giesbrecht/NBC/Getty Images
<p>Season 3 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET.</p>
Lethal Weapon (Fox) — RENEWED

Season 3 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

FOX via Getty Images
<p>Season 4 premiere date TBA.</p>
Life in Pieces (CBS) — RENEWED

Season 4 premiere date TBA.

Neil Jacobs/CBS
<p>Season 3 premieres&nbsp;Fri., Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.</p>
MacGyver (CBS) — RENEWED

Season 3 premieres Fri., Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

Guy D'Alema/CBS
<p>Season 5 premieres&nbsp;Sun., Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. ET.</p>
Madam Secretary (CBS) — RENEWED

Season 5 premieres Sun., Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. ET.

David M. Russell/CBS
<p>Season 3 premiere date TBA.</p>
Man With a Plan (CBS) — RENEWED

Season 3 premiere date TBA.

Darren Michaels/CBS
<p>Season 6 premiere date TBA.</p>
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC) — RENEWED

Season 6 premiere date TBA.

Jennifer Clasen/ABC
<p>Season 2 premieres Fri., Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.</p>
Midnight, Texas (NBC) — RENEWED

Season 2 premieres Fri., Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

NBC
<p>Season 10 premiere date TBA.</p>
Modern Family (ABC) — RENEWED

Season 10 premiere date TBA.

Mario Perez/ABC
<p>Season 6 premieres&nbsp;Thurs., Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET.</p>
Mom (CBS) — RENEWED

Season 6 premieres Thurs., Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
<p>Season 16 premieres&nbsp;Tues., Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.</p>
NCIS (CBS) — RENEWED

Season 16 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Cliff Lipson/CBS
<p>Season 10 premieres&nbsp;Sun., Sept. 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET (before moving to its regular 9 p.m. time period on Sun., Oct. 7)</p>
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) — RENEWED

Season 10 premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET (before moving to its regular 9 p.m. time period on Sun., Oct. 7)

Sonja Flemming/CBS
<p>Season 5 premieres&nbsp;Tues., Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET.</p>
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) — RENEWED

Season 5 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET.

Skip Bolen/CBS
<p>Season 2 premiere date TBA.</p>
Orville (Fox) — RENEWED

Season 2 premiere date TBA.

Michael Becker/FOX
<p>Season 2 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.</p>
The Resident (Fox) — RENEWED

Season 2 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

Guy D'Alema/FOX
<p>Season 3 premieres Wed., Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.</p>
Riverdale (The CW) — RENEWED

Season 3 premieres Wed., Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

Art Streiber/The CW
<p>Season 2 premieres&nbsp;Wed., Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. ET.</p>
SEAL Team (CBS) — RENEWED

Season 2 premieres Wed., Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. ET.

Skip Bolen/CBS
<p>Season 10 premiere date TBA.</p>
Shark Tank (ABC) — RENEWED

Season 10 premiere date TBA.

ABC/Patrick Ecclesine
<p>Season 30 premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.</p>
The Simpsons (Fox) — RENEWED

Season 30 premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

Fox
<p>Season 3 premiere date TBA.</p>
Speechless (ABC) — RENEWED

Season 3 premiere date TBA.

Richard Cartwright/ABC
<p>Season 2 premiere date TBA.</p>
Splitting Up Together (ABC) — RENEWED

Season 2 premiere date TBA.

Craig Sjodin/ABC
<p>Season 3 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.</p>
Star (Fox) — RENEWED

Season 3 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

Carin Baer/FOX
<p>Season 2 premiere date TBA.</p>
Station 19 (ABC) — RENEWED

Season 2 premiere date TBA.

Byron Cohen/ABC
<p>Season 4 premieres Sun., Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.</p>
Supergirl (The CW) — RENEWED

Season 4 premieres Sun., Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

Katie Yu/The CW
<p>Season 14 premieres Thurs., Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.</p>
Supernatural (The CW) — RENEWED

Season 14 premieres Thurs., Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Dean Buscher/The CW
<p>Season 4 premieres Thurs., Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.</p>
Superstore (NBC) — RENEWED

Season 4 premieres Thurs., Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

Brandon Hickman/NBC
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/05/23/survivor-david-vs-goliath-jeff-probst-mark-burnett/">Season 37</a> premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.</p>
Survivor (CBS) — RENEWED

Season 37 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Robert Voets/CBS
<p>Season 2 premieres&nbsp;Thurs., Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET.</p>
S.W.A.T. (CBS) — RENEWED

Season 2 premieres Thurs., Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET.

Bill Inoshita/CBS
<p>Season 3 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET.</p>
This Is Us (NBC) — RENEWED

Season 3 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

Maarten de Boer/NBC
<p>Season 15 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.</p>
The Voice (NBC) — RENEWED

Season 15 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

NBC
<p>Season 3 premiere date TBA.</p>
The Wall (NBC) — RENEWED

Season 3 premiere date TBA.

NBCUniversal
<p>Season 2 premieres Thurs., Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET.</p> <p>*<a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/03/17/will-and-grace-third-season-nbc/">NBC renewed the series through season 3 in March</a>.</p>
Will & Grace (NBC) — RENEWED*

Season 2 premieres Thurs., Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

*NBC renewed the series through season 3 in March.

Andrew Eccles/NBC
<p>Season 2 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET (before moving to its regular 8:30 p.m. time period on Thurs., Sept. 27)</p>
Young Sheldon (CBS) — RENEWED

Season 2 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET (before moving to its regular 8:30 p.m. time period on Thurs., Sept. 27)

Robert Voets/CBS
<p>Season 6 premiere date TBA.</p>
The 100 (The CW) — RENEWED

Season 6 premiere date TBA.

Michael Courtney/The CW
<p>Season 32 premieres&nbsp;Sat., Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. ET.</p>
48 Hours (CBS) — RENEWED

Season 32 premieres Sat., Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. ET.

John Filo/CBS
<p>Season 51 premieres&nbsp;Sun., Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET&nbsp;(before moving to its regular 7 p.m. time period on Sun., Oct. 7).</p>
60 Minutes (CBS) — RENEWED

Season 51 premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET (before moving to its regular 7 p.m. time period on Sun., Oct. 7).

CBS
<p>Season 2 launches with a two-night premiere on Sun., Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET and Mon., Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET.</p>
9-1-1 (Fox) — RENEWED

Season 2 launches with a two-night premiere on Sun., Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET and Mon., Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET.

Michael Becker / FOX
Alex, Inc. (ABC) — CANCELED
Mitch Haaseth/ABC
The Brave (NBC) — CANCELED
Jeff Riedel/NBC
Champions (NBC) — CANCELED
NBCUniversal
Code Black (CBS) — CANCELED
Sonja Flemming/CBS
Deception (ABC) — CANCELED
ABC/David Giesbrecht
Designated Survivor (ABC) — CANCELED
Ben Mark Holzberg/ABC
The Crossing (ABC) — CANCELED
Jack Rowand/ABC
The Exorcist (Fox) — CANCELED
Sergei Bachlakov/FOX
Ghosted (Fox) — CANCELED
Fox
Great News (NBC) — CANCELED
Erica Parise/NBC
Kevin Can Wait (CBS) — CANCELED
JoJo Whilden/CBS
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC) — CANCELED
Guy D'Alema/ABC
The Last Man on Earth (Fox) — CANCELED
Jordin Althaus/Fox
LA to Vegas (Fox) CANCELED
Fox
Marvel’s Inhumans (ABC) — CANCELED
Marvel/ABC
The Mayor (ABC) — CANCELED
Craig Sjodin/ABC
Me, Myself and I (CBS) — CANCELED
Neil Jacobs/CBS
The Mick (Fox) — CANCELED
Fox
The Middle (ABC) — ENDED
Todd Anderson/ABC
The Night Shift (NBC) — CANCELED
John Britt/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Once Upon a Time (ABC) — ENDED
Kharen Hill/ABC via Getty Images
The Originals (The CW) — ENDED
Curtis Baker/The CW
Quantico (ABC) — CANCELED
Nicole Rivelli/ABC
Rise (NBC) — CANCELED
Virginia Sherwood/NBC
<p>*<a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/06/21/roseanne-spinoff-official-abc/">ABC green lit the spin-off series&nbsp;<em>The Conners</em></a> after canceling&nbsp;<em>Roseanne</em> following <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/05/29/abc-cancels-roseanne/">star Roseanne Barr&#8217;s controversial tweets</a></p>
Roseanne (ABC) — CANCELED*

*ABC green lit the spin-off series The Conners after canceling Roseanne following star Roseanne Barr’s controversial tweets

Adam Rose/ABC
Scandal (ABC) — ENDED
Mitch Haaseth/ABC
Scorpion (CBS) — CANCELED
Sonja Flemming/CBS
Shades of Blue (NBC) — CANCELED
Jeff Riedel/NBC
Superior Donuts (CBS) — CANCELED
Michael Yarish/CBS
Taken (NBC) — CANCELED
Jeff Riedel/NBC
Ten Days in the Valley (ABC) — CANCELED
Paul Sarkis/ABC
<p>*<a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/06/22/timeless-canceled/">Again</a>. <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2017/05/11/timeless-canceled-reactions/">NBC originally canceled the series in May 2017</a> but <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2017/05/13/timeless-season-2-renewal-reactions/">revived it almost immediately following fan outcry</a>.</p>
Timeless (NBC) — CANCELED*

*Again. NBC originally canceled the series in May 2017 but revived it almost immediately following fan outcry.

Sergei Bachlakov/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Valor (The CW) — CANCELED
Mark Hill/The CW
Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS) — CANCELED
Diyah Pera/CBS
9KJL (CBS) — CANCELED
Cliff Lipson/CBS
<p>*&ldquo;There are no plans to do another season at the moment,&#8221; <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/05/14/fox-x-files-prison-break-24/">Fox Television CEO and chairman Gary Newman told reporters</a> in May.</p>
The X-Files (Fox) — DORMANT*

*“There are no plans to do another season at the moment,” Fox Television CEO and chairman Gary Newman told reporters in May.

Shane Harvey/FOX
<p>*This series&#8217; fate has not yet been announced.</p>
Better Late Than Never (NBC) — TBD

*This series’ fate has not yet been announced.

