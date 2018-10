This is Halloween! 44 frights and delights coming to TV this October

Season 2 of this anthology series launches Oct. 19 and will cover our culture’s “most fascinating foundational myths, whether it’s the story of witchcraft in America or one of the most significant mass murderers of all time,” says executive producer Gale Anne Hurd. “We also have episodes this season that were not based on podcasts.” FYI, that mass murderer? Hungarian noblewoman Elizabeth Báthory, who allegedly murdered hundreds of young girls in order to bathe in their blood in an attempt to retain her youth.