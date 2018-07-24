The Alec Baldwin Show (ABC)
ABC/Heidi Gutman
American Housewife (ABC)
Michael Ansell/ABC
America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
Michael Ansell via Getty Images
Black-ish (ABC)
Eric McCandless/ABC
Child Support (ABC)
The Conners (ABC)
Greg Gayne/ABC
Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
Adam Rose/ABC
Dancing with the Stars: Juniors (ABC)
ABC
Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
Richard Cartwright/ABC
The Goldbergs (ABC)
Ron Tom/ABC via Getty Images
The Good Doctor (ABC)
Eike Schroter/ABC
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)
Byron Cohen/ABC
How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Richard Cartwright/ABC
The Kids Are Alright (ABC)
Tony Rivetti/ABC
A Million Little Things (ABC)
Jack Rowand/ABC
Modern Family (ABC)
Hopper Stone/ABC via Getty Images
The Rookie (ABC)
Tony Rivetti/ABC
Shark Tank (ABC)
ABC/Patrick Ecclesine
Single Parents (ABC)
Ed Herrera/ABC
Speechless (ABC)
Richard Cartwright/ABC
Splitting Up Together (ABC)
Byron Cohen/ABC
Station 19 (ABC)
Byron Cohen/ABC
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Jordin Althaus/CBS
Blue Bloods (CBS)
John Paul Filo/CBS
Bull (CBS)
CBS
Criminal Minds (CBS)
Michael Yarish/CBS
God Friended Me (CBS)
Jonathan Wenk/CBS
Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)
Norman Shapiro/CBS
MacGyver (CBS)
Guy D'Alema/CBS
Madam Secretary (CBS)
Jeff Neumann/CBS
Magnum P.I. (CBS)
Karen Neal/CBS
Mom (CBS)
Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
Murphy Brown (CBS)
CBS
NCIS (CBS)
Patrick McElhenney/CBS
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
Sonja Flemming/CBS
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
Skip Bolen/CBS
The Neighborhood (CBS)
Monty Brinton/CBS
SEAL Team (CBS)
Skip Bolen/CBS
Survivor (CBS)
Timothy Kuratek/CBS
S.W.A.T. (CBS)
Bill Inoshita/CBS
Young Sheldon (CBS)
Robert Voets/CBS
48 Hours (CBS)
John Filo/CBS
Blindspot (NBC)
Barbara Nitke/NBC
Chicago Med (NBC)
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC
Chicago Fire (NBC)
Elizabeth Morris/NBC
Chicago P.D. (NBC)
Parrish Lewis/NBC
The Good Place (NBC)
Colleen Hayes/NBC
I Feel Bad (NBC)
Evans Vestal Ward/NBC
Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
Virgina Sherwood/NBC
Manifest (NBC)
Craig Blankenhorn/NBC
New Amsterdam (NBC)
Francisco Roman/NBC
Midnight, Texas (NBC)
Cathy Kanavy/NBC
Superstore (NBC)
Brandon Hickman/NBC
This Is Us (NBC)
Ron Batzdorff/NBC
Will & Grace (NBC)
NBC
The Voice (NBC)
Trae Patton/NBC
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Fox
The Cool Kids (Fox)
Patrick McElhenney/FOX
Empire (Fox)
Parish Lewis/FOX
Family Guy (Fox)
Fox
The Gifted (Fox)
Eliza Morse/FOX
Hell’s Kitchen (Fox)
Patrick Wymore/FOX
Last Man Standing (Fox)
Eric McCandless/ABC/Getty Images
Lethal Weapon (Fox)
FOX via Getty Images
Rel (Fox)
Matt Salacuse/FOX
The Resident (Fox)
Guy D'Alema/FOX
The Simpsons (Fox)
Fox
Star (Fox)
Wilford Harewood/FOX
9-1-1 (Fox)
Fox
All American (The CW)
Ray Mickshaw/The CW
Arrow (The CW)
Robert Falconer/The CW
Black Lightning (The CW)
Annette Brown/The CW
Charmed (The CW)
The CW
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)
Greg Gayne/The CW
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)
Bettina Strauss/The CW
Dynasty (The CW)
Mark Hill/The CW
The Flash (The CW)
Shane Harvey/The CW
Legacies (The CW)
Annette Brown/The CW
Riverdale (The CW)
Katie Yu/The CW
Supergirl (The CW)
Katie Yu/The CW
Supernatural (The CW)
Dean Buscher/The CW
