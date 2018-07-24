2018 Fall TV premiere dates: When every new and returning show debuts

Mark your calendars for these ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and CW series

More
Aja Hoggatt
and Esme Douglas
July 24, 2018 at 01:22 PM EDT
<p>Season 1 premieres Sun., Oct. 14 at 10 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
The Alec Baldwin Show (ABC)

Season 1 premieres Sun., Oct. 14 at 10 p.m. ET

ABC/Heidi Gutman
<p>Season 3 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
American Housewife (ABC)

Season 3 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Michael Ansell/ABC
<p>Season 29 premieres premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

Season 29 premieres premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Michael Ansell via Getty Images
<p>Season 5 premieres Tues., Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. ET</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Black-ish (ABC)

Season 5 premieres Tues., Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. ET

 

Eric McCandless/ABC
<p>Season 2 premieres Fri., Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Child Support (ABC)

Season 2 premieres Fri., Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. ET

<p>Season 1 premieres Tues., Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
The Conners (ABC)

Season 1 premieres Tues., Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET

Greg Gayne/ABC
<p>Season 27 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Season 27 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET

Adam Rose/ABC
<p>Season 1 premieres Sun., Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET (two hours)</p>
pinterest
Dancing with the Stars: Juniors (ABC)

Season 1 premieres Sun., Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET (two hours)

ABC
<p>Season 5 premieres Fri., Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Season 5 premieres Fri., Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. ET

Richard Cartwright/ABC
<p>Season 6 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
The Goldbergs (ABC)

Season 6 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET

Ron Tom/ABC via Getty Images
<p>Season 2 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
The Good Doctor (ABC)

Season 2 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET

Eike Schroter/ABC
<p>Season 15 premieres Thurs., Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET (two hours)</p>
pinterest
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Season 15 premieres Thurs., Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET (two hours)

Byron Cohen/ABC
<p>Season 5 premieres Thurs., Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Season 5 premieres Thurs., Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET

Richard Cartwright/ABC
<p>Season 1 premieres Tues., Oct. 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
The Kids Are Alright (ABC)

Season 1 premieres Tues., Oct. 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tony Rivetti/ABC
<p>Season 1 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
A Million Little Things (ABC) 

Season 1 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET

Jack Rowand/ABC
<p>Season 10 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Modern Family (ABC)

Season 10 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET

Hopper Stone/ABC via Getty Images
<p>Season 1 premieres Tues., Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
The Rookie (ABC)

Season 1 premieres Tues., Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. ET

Tony Rivetti/ABC
<p>Season 10 premieres Sun., Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Shark Tank (ABC)

Season 10 premieres Sun., Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. ET

ABC/Patrick Ecclesine
<p>Season 1 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Single Parents (ABC)

Season 1 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Ed Herrera/ABC
<p>Season 3 premieres Fri., Oct. 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Speechless (ABC)

Season 3 premieres Fri., Oct. 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Richard Cartwright/ABC
<p>Season 2 premieres Tues., Oct. 16 at 9:30 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Splitting Up Together (ABC)

Season 2 premieres Tues., Oct. 16 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Byron Cohen/ABC
<p>Season 2 premieres Thurs., Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Station 19 (ABC)

Season 2 premieres Thurs., Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET

Byron Cohen/ABC
<p>Season 12 premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET (before moving to its regular Thursday 8 p.m. time slot on Sept. 27)</p>
pinterest
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Season 12 premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET (before moving to its regular Thursday 8 p.m. time slot on Sept. 27)

Jordin Althaus/CBS
<p>Season 9 premieres Fri., Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. ET.</p>
pinterest
Blue Bloods (CBS)

Season 9 premieres Fri., Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. ET.

John Paul Filo/CBS
<p>Season 3 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Bull (CBS)

Season 3 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET

CBS
<p>Season 14 premieres Wed., Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Criminal Minds (CBS)

Season 14 premieres Wed., Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. ET

Michael Yarish/CBS
<p>Season 1 premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET (before moving to its regular 8 p.m. time slot on Sun., Oct. 7)</p>
pinterest
God Friended Me (CBS)

Season 1 premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET (before moving to its regular 8 p.m. time slot on Sun., Oct. 7)

Jonathan Wenk/CBS
<p>Season 9 premieres Fri., Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

Season 9 premieres Fri., Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET

Norman Shapiro/CBS
<p>Season 3 premieres Fri. Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
MacGyver (CBS)

Season 3 premieres Fri. Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET

Guy D'Alema/CBS
<p>Season 5 premieres Sun., Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Madam Secretary (CBS)

Season 5 premieres Sun., Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. ET

Jeff Neumann/CBS
<p>Season 1 premieres Mon, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Magnum P.I. (CBS)

Season 1 premieres Mon, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET

Karen Neal/CBS
<p>Season 6 premieres Thurs., Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Mom (CBS)

Season 6 premieres Thurs., Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET

Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
<p>Season 1 premieres Thurs., Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Murphy Brown (CBS)

Season 1 premieres Thurs., Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET

CBS
<p>Season 16 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
NCIS (CBS)

Season 16 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Patrick McElhenney/CBS
<p>Season 10 premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET (before moving to its regular Sunday 9 p.m. time slot on Oct. 7)</p>
pinterest
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Season 10 premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET (before moving to its regular Sunday 9 p.m. time slot on Oct. 7)

Sonja Flemming/CBS
<p>Season 5 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

Season 5 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET

Skip Bolen/CBS
<p>Season 1 premieres Mon, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
The Neighborhood (CBS)

Season 1 premieres Mon, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. ET

Monty Brinton/CBS
<p>Season 2 premieres Wed., Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
SEAL Team (CBS)

Season 2 premieres Wed., Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. ET

Skip Bolen/CBS
<p>Season 37 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Survivor (CBS)

Season 37 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET

Timothy Kuratek/CBS
<p>Season 2 premieres Thurs., Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Season 2 premieres Thurs., Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET

Bill Inoshita/CBS
<p>Season 2 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET (before moving to its regular Thursday 8:30 p.m. time slot on Sept. 27)</p>
pinterest
Young Sheldon (CBS)

Season 2 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET (before moving to its regular Thursday 8:30 p.m. time slot on Sept. 27)

Robert Voets/CBS
<p>Season 31 premieres Sat., Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
48 Hours (CBS)

Season 31 premieres Sat., Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. ET

John Filo/CBS
<p>Season 4 premieres Fri., Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Blindspot (NBC)

Season 4 premieres Fri., Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET

Barbara Nitke/NBC
<p>Season 4 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Chicago Med (NBC)

Season 4 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET

Elizabeth Sisson/NBC
<p>Season 7 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Chicago Fire (NBC)

Season 7 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET

Elizabeth Morris/NBC
<p>Season 6 premieres premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Season 6 premieres premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET

Parrish Lewis/NBC
<p>Season 3 premieres Thurs., Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET with a one-hour debut (before moving to its regular Thursday 8:30 p.m. time slot on Oct. 4)</p>
pinterest
The Good Place (NBC)

Season 3 premieres Thurs., Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET with a one-hour debut (before moving to its regular Thursday 8:30 p.m. time slot on Oct. 4)

Colleen Hayes/NBC
<p>Season 1 premieres Thurs., Oct. 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
I Feel Bad (NBC)

Season 1 premieres Thurs., Oct. 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC
<p>Season 20 premieres Thurs., Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET for a two-hour debut (before moving to its regular Thursday 10 p.m. time slot on Oct. 4)</p>
pinterest
Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Season 20 premieres Thurs., Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET for a two-hour debut (before moving to its regular Thursday 10 p.m. time slot on Oct. 4)

Virgina Sherwood/NBC
<p>Season 1 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Manifest (NBC)

Season 1 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET

Craig Blankenhorn/NBC
<p>Season 1 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
New Amsterdam (NBC)

Season 1 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET

Francisco Roman/NBC
<p>Season 2 premieres Fri., Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Midnight, Texas (NBC)

Season 2 premieres Fri., Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. ET

Cathy Kanavy/NBC
<p>Season 4 premieres Thurs., Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Superstore (NBC)

Season 4 premieres Thurs., Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET

Brandon Hickman/NBC
<p>Season 3 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
This Is Us (NBC)

Season 3 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET

Ron Batzdorff/NBC
<p>Season 2 premieres Thurs., Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Will & Grace (NBC)

Season 2 premieres Thurs., Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET

NBC
<p>Season 15 launches with a two-night premiere on Mon., Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET (two hours) and Tues., Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
The Voice (NBC)

Season 15 launches with a two-night premiere on Mon., Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET (two hours) and Tues., Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Trae Patton/NBC
<p>Season 9 premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Season 9 premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Fox
<p>Series premiere Fri., Sept. 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
The Cool Kids (Fox)

Series premiere Fri., Sept. 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Patrick McElhenney/FOX
<p>Season 5 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Empire (Fox)

Season 5 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET

Parish Lewis/FOX
<p>Season 17 premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Family Guy (Fox)

Season 17 premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET

Fox
<p>Season 2 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
The Gifted (Fox)

Season 2 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Eliza Morse/FOX
<p>Season 18 premieres Fri., Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Hell’s Kitchen (Fox)

Season 18 premieres Fri., Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET

Patrick Wymore/FOX
<p>Season 7 premieres Fri., Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Last Man Standing (Fox)

Season 7 premieres Fri., Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET

Eric McCandless/ABC/Getty Images
<p>Season 3 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Lethal Weapon (Fox)

Season 3 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET

FOX via Getty Images
<p>Season 1 premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Rel (Fox)

Season 1 premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Matt Salacuse/FOX
<p>Season 2 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
The Resident (Fox)

Season 2 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET

Guy D'Alema/FOX
<p>Season 30 premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
The Simpsons (Fox)

Season 30 premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET

Fox
<p>Season 3 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Star (Fox)

Season 3 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET

Wilford Harewood/FOX
<p>Season 2 launches with a two-night premiere on Sun., Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET and Mon., Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
9-1-1 (Fox)

Season 2 launches with a two-night premiere on Sun., Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET and Mon., Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET

Fox
<p>Season 1 premieres Wed., Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
All American (The CW)

Season 1 premieres Wed., Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET

Ray Mickshaw/The CW
<p>Season 7 premieres Mon., Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Arrow (The CW)

Season 7 premieres Mon., Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET

Robert Falconer/The CW
<p>Season 2 premieres Tues., Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Black Lightning (The CW)

Season 2 premieres Tues., Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET

Annette Brown/The CW
<p>Season 1 premieres Sun., Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Charmed (The CW)

Season 1 premieres Sun., Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET

The CW
<p>Season 4 premieres Fri., Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Season 4 premieres Fri., Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET

Greg Gayne/The CW
<p>Season 4 premieres Mon., Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Season 4 premieres Mon., Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. ET

Bettina Strauss/The CW
<p>Season 2 premieres Fri., Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Dynasty (The CW)

Season 2 premieres Fri., Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET

Mark Hill/The CW
<p>Season 5 premieres Tues., Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
The Flash (The CW)

Season 5 premieres Tues., Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET

Shane Harvey/The CW
<p>Season 1 premieres Thurs., Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Legacies (The CW)

Season 1 premieres Thurs., Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. ET

Annette Brown/The CW
<p>Season 3 premieres Wed., Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Riverdale (The CW)

Season 3 premieres Wed., Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET

Katie Yu/The CW
<p>Season 4 premieres Sun., Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Supergirl (The CW)

Season 4 premieres Sun., Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Katie Yu/The CW
<p>Season 14 premieres Thurs., Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET</p>
pinterest
Supernatural (The CW)

Season 14 premieres Thurs., Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET

Dean Buscher/The CW
1 of 81

Advertisement
1 of 81 ABC/Heidi Gutman

The Alec Baldwin Show (ABC)

Season 1 premieres Sun., Oct. 14 at 10 p.m. ET

Advertisement
2 of 81 Michael Ansell/ABC

American Housewife (ABC)

Season 3 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET

3 of 81 Michael Ansell via Getty Images

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

Season 29 premieres premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Advertisement
4 of 81 Eric McCandless/ABC

Black-ish (ABC)

Season 5 premieres Tues., Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. ET

 

Advertisement
5 of 81

Child Support (ABC)

Season 2 premieres Fri., Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. ET

Advertisement
6 of 81 Greg Gayne/ABC

The Conners (ABC)

Season 1 premieres Tues., Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET

Advertisement
7 of 81 Adam Rose/ABC

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Season 27 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET

Advertisement
8 of 81 ABC

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors (ABC)

Season 1 premieres Sun., Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. ET (two hours)

Advertisement
9 of 81 Richard Cartwright/ABC

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Season 5 premieres Fri., Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. ET

Advertisement
10 of 81 Ron Tom/ABC via Getty Images

The Goldbergs (ABC)

Season 6 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET

Advertisement
11 of 81 Eike Schroter/ABC

The Good Doctor (ABC)

Season 2 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET

Advertisement
12 of 81 Byron Cohen/ABC

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Season 15 premieres Thurs., Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET (two hours)

Advertisement
13 of 81 Richard Cartwright/ABC

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Season 5 premieres Thurs., Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET

Advertisement
14 of 81 Tony Rivetti/ABC

The Kids Are Alright (ABC)

Season 1 premieres Tues., Oct. 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Advertisement
15 of 81 Jack Rowand/ABC

A Million Little Things (ABC) 

Season 1 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET

Advertisement
16 of 81 Hopper Stone/ABC via Getty Images

Modern Family (ABC)

Season 10 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET

Advertisement
17 of 81 Tony Rivetti/ABC

The Rookie (ABC)

Season 1 premieres Tues., Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. ET

Advertisement
18 of 81 ABC/Patrick Ecclesine

Shark Tank (ABC)

Season 10 premieres Sun., Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. ET

Advertisement
19 of 81 Ed Herrera/ABC

Single Parents (ABC)

Season 1 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Advertisement
20 of 81 Richard Cartwright/ABC

Speechless (ABC)

Season 3 premieres Fri., Oct. 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Advertisement
21 of 81 Byron Cohen/ABC

Splitting Up Together (ABC)

Season 2 premieres Tues., Oct. 16 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Advertisement
22 of 81 Byron Cohen/ABC

Station 19 (ABC)

Season 2 premieres Thurs., Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET

Advertisement
23 of 81 Jordin Althaus/CBS

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Season 12 premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET (before moving to its regular Thursday 8 p.m. time slot on Sept. 27)

Advertisement
24 of 81 John Paul Filo/CBS

Blue Bloods (CBS)

Season 9 premieres Fri., Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. ET.

Advertisement
25 of 81 CBS

Bull (CBS)

Season 3 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET

Advertisement
26 of 81 Michael Yarish/CBS

Criminal Minds (CBS)

Season 14 premieres Wed., Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. ET

Advertisement
27 of 81 Jonathan Wenk/CBS

God Friended Me (CBS)

Season 1 premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET (before moving to its regular 8 p.m. time slot on Sun., Oct. 7)

Advertisement
28 of 81 Norman Shapiro/CBS

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

Season 9 premieres Fri., Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET

Advertisement
29 of 81 Guy D'Alema/CBS

MacGyver (CBS)

Season 3 premieres Fri. Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET

Advertisement
30 of 81 Jeff Neumann/CBS

Madam Secretary (CBS)

Season 5 premieres Sun., Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. ET

Advertisement
31 of 81 Karen Neal/CBS

Magnum P.I. (CBS)

Season 1 premieres Mon, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET

Advertisement
32 of 81 Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Mom (CBS)

Season 6 premieres Thurs., Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET

Advertisement
33 of 81 CBS

Murphy Brown (CBS)

Season 1 premieres Thurs., Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Advertisement
34 of 81 Patrick McElhenney/CBS

NCIS (CBS)

Season 16 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Advertisement
35 of 81 Sonja Flemming/CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Season 10 premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET (before moving to its regular Sunday 9 p.m. time slot on Oct. 7)

Advertisement
36 of 81 Skip Bolen/CBS

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

Season 5 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET

Advertisement
37 of 81 Monty Brinton/CBS

The Neighborhood (CBS)

Season 1 premieres Mon, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. ET

Advertisement
38 of 81 Skip Bolen/CBS

SEAL Team (CBS)

Season 2 premieres Wed., Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. ET

Advertisement
39 of 81 Timothy Kuratek/CBS

Survivor (CBS)

Season 37 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET

Advertisement
40 of 81 Bill Inoshita/CBS

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Season 2 premieres Thurs., Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET

Advertisement
41 of 81 Robert Voets/CBS

Young Sheldon (CBS)

Season 2 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET (before moving to its regular Thursday 8:30 p.m. time slot on Sept. 27)

Advertisement
42 of 81 John Filo/CBS

48 Hours (CBS)

Season 31 premieres Sat., Sept. 29 at 9 p.m. ET

Advertisement
43 of 81 Barbara Nitke/NBC

Blindspot (NBC)

Season 4 premieres Fri., Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET

Advertisement
44 of 81 Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Chicago Med (NBC)

Season 4 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET

Advertisement
45 of 81 Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Season 7 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET

Advertisement
46 of 81 Parrish Lewis/NBC

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Season 6 premieres premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET

Advertisement
47 of 81 Colleen Hayes/NBC

The Good Place (NBC)

Season 3 premieres Thurs., Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET with a one-hour debut (before moving to its regular Thursday 8:30 p.m. time slot on Oct. 4)

Advertisement
48 of 81 Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

I Feel Bad (NBC)

Season 1 premieres Thurs., Oct. 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Advertisement
49 of 81 Virgina Sherwood/NBC

Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Season 20 premieres Thurs., Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET for a two-hour debut (before moving to its regular Thursday 10 p.m. time slot on Oct. 4)

Advertisement
50 of 81 Craig Blankenhorn/NBC

Manifest (NBC)

Season 1 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET

Advertisement
51 of 81 Francisco Roman/NBC

New Amsterdam (NBC)

Season 1 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET

Advertisement
52 of 81 Cathy Kanavy/NBC

Midnight, Texas (NBC)

Season 2 premieres Fri., Oct. 26 at 9 p.m. ET

Advertisement
53 of 81 Brandon Hickman/NBC

Superstore (NBC)

Season 4 premieres Thurs., Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET

Advertisement
54 of 81 Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us (NBC)

Season 3 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET

Advertisement
55 of 81 NBC

Will & Grace (NBC)

Season 2 premieres Thurs., Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET

Advertisement
56 of 81 Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice (NBC)

Season 15 launches with a two-night premiere on Mon., Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET (two hours) and Tues., Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Advertisement
57 of 81 Fox

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Season 9 premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Advertisement
58 of 81 Patrick McElhenney/FOX

The Cool Kids (Fox)

Series premiere Fri., Sept. 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Advertisement
59 of 81 Parish Lewis/FOX

Empire (Fox)

Season 5 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET

Advertisement
60 of 81 Fox

Family Guy (Fox)

Season 17 premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. ET

Advertisement
61 of 81 Eliza Morse/FOX

The Gifted (Fox)

Season 2 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Advertisement
62 of 81 Patrick Wymore/FOX

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox)

Season 18 premieres Fri., Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET

Advertisement
63 of 81 Eric McCandless/ABC/Getty Images

Last Man Standing (Fox)

Season 7 premieres Fri., Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET

Advertisement
64 of 81 FOX via Getty Images

Lethal Weapon (Fox)

Season 3 premieres Tues., Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET

Advertisement
65 of 81 Matt Salacuse/FOX

Rel (Fox)

Season 1 premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Advertisement
66 of 81 Guy D'Alema/FOX

The Resident (Fox)

Season 2 premieres Mon., Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET

Advertisement
67 of 81 Fox

The Simpsons (Fox)

Season 30 premieres Sun., Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET

Advertisement
68 of 81 Wilford Harewood/FOX

Star (Fox)

Season 3 premieres Wed., Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET

Advertisement
69 of 81 Fox

9-1-1 (Fox)

Season 2 launches with a two-night premiere on Sun., Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET and Mon., Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET

Advertisement
70 of 81 Ray Mickshaw/The CW

All American (The CW)

Season 1 premieres Wed., Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET

Advertisement
71 of 81 Robert Falconer/The CW

Arrow (The CW)

Season 7 premieres Mon., Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET

Advertisement
72 of 81 Annette Brown/The CW

Black Lightning (The CW)

Season 2 premieres Tues., Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. ET

Advertisement
73 of 81 The CW

Charmed (The CW)

Season 1 premieres Sun., Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET

Advertisement
74 of 81 Greg Gayne/The CW

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Season 4 premieres Fri., Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET

Advertisement
75 of 81 Bettina Strauss/The CW

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Season 4 premieres Mon., Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. ET

Advertisement
76 of 81 Mark Hill/The CW

Dynasty (The CW)

Season 2 premieres Fri., Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET

Advertisement
77 of 81 Shane Harvey/The CW

The Flash (The CW)

Season 5 premieres Tues., Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET

Advertisement
78 of 81 Annette Brown/The CW

Legacies (The CW)

Season 1 premieres Thurs., Oct. 25 at 9 p.m. ET

Advertisement
79 of 81 Katie Yu/The CW

Riverdale (The CW)

Season 3 premieres Wed., Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. ET

Advertisement
80 of 81 Katie Yu/The CW

Supergirl (The CW)

Season 4 premieres Sun., Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Advertisement
81 of 81 Dean Buscher/The CW

Supernatural (The CW)

Season 14 premieres Thurs., Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now