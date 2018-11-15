Our round-up of the merriest 2018 original holiday specials

With cheeks nice and rosy (and contoured for the gods), fan-favorite alums Trixie Mattel, Shangela, Kim Chi, Eureka O’Hara, Jasmine Masters, Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, and Sonique will sashay their way back into the Werk Room in a one-off competition for the title of Drag Race Xmas Queen. “The fashion is jolly AF,” Eureka O’Hara says of the special’s runway lewks, which serve a wintry mix of styles from festive fare to dark interpretations of holiday classics. Todrick Hall also choreographs seasonal cheer into several musical productions. “Honey, we’re delivering some ’80s extravaganza,” O’Hara continues. “And, you know, Kim Chi almost fell.” Some dance moves might score a lump of coal, but each queen wants the same thing stuffed into her stocking: a crown. “Everyone wants to win,” O’Hara says. “And you can feel it.” —Joey Nolfi