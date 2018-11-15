Our round-up of the merriest 2018 original holiday specials

Dean Buscher/Netflix; F. Scott Schafer/Columbia Records/NBC; Adam Rose/Netflix
The Great Christmas Light Fight (Nov. 26, 8 p.m. on ABC)
ABC/Eric Liebowitz
A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy (Nov. 28, 10 p.m. on NBC)
F. Scott Schafer/Columbia Records/NBC
Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Nov. 28, 8 p.m. on NBC)
Xinhua/Wang Ying)(gj via Getty Images
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (Nov. 29, 9 p.m. on ABC)
Kent Phillips/Disney
National Christmas Tree Lighting (Dec. 2, 10 p.m. on Ovation and REELZ)
Astrid Riecken/Getty Images
Impractical Jokers: Staten Island Holiday Spectacular (Dec. 6, 9:30 p.m. on TruTV)
JEREMY FREEMAN/TruTV
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition (Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. on ABC)
ABC/Mark Bourdillion
Nailed It! Holiday (Dec. 7, streaming on Netflix)
Adam Rose/Netflix
RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular (Dec. 7, 8 p.m. on VH1)
VH1
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale (Dec. 14, streaming on Netflix)
Dean Buscher/Netflix
I Love Lucy Christmas special (Dec. 14, 8 p.m. on CBS)
Everett Collection
Schitt's Creek Christmas special (Dec. 19, 10p.m. on Pop TV)
PopTV
1 of 13
Advertisement