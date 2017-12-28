General Hospital surprise: See Sam and Jason finally kiss

General Hospital Close Streaming Options

TV’s super couple couldn’t stay apart for long!

In this exclusive clip from Friday’s installment of General Hospital, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) have a chance encounter aboard a ship (thanks, Carly!) and end up reminiscing about the good ol’ days.

One thing leads to another and, well, you read the headline. But as soaps go, will Jason and Sam really have their happily ever after?

Fans have been anticipating this reunion since Burton returned to the sudser in September as a hoodie-wearing stranger in a Russian clinic for reconstructive surgery. As it turned out, he was the real Jason Morgan, coming back to Port Charles. But Sam had cultivated a relationship with Jason’s twin brother, Andrew Cain (Billy Miller), who assumed Jason’s identity. She even had a baby girl with Andrew too.

Can Sam really leave it all behind to reunite with Jason? Can this get any more nutty good?

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.