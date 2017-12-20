Stargate Origins trailer unlocks a premiere date to this untold chapter

“From now on, I’m in charge,” Ellie Gall’s Catherine Langford says as she rises to the forefront of her own story.

In the first trailer for Stargate Origins, this new prequel series for the franchise flashes through footage of the young Catherine and her journeys through the desert, Nazis, gunfire to boot, and (just as important) an official premiere date.

The 10-episode series, produced for the new digital platform Stargate Command, will premiere on Feb. 15, 2018.

The story focuses on Catherine, daughter of Professor Langford (Connor Trinneer) as she embarks on a journey to unlock the mystery of what lies beyond the Stargate and save earth from an unimaginable darkness. Viveca Lindfors (older Catherine) and Kelly Vint Castro (younger Catherine) played the character in the original 1994 Stargate movie from director Roland Emmerich, but Origins will explore the earlier history of Catherine and the Stargate.

MGM’s Digital Group previously revealed the first look at the series through a behind-the-scenes reel released at San Diego Comic-Con. More specific plot details are still unclear for the time being, but fans can start piecing together what’s going on in the trailer.

The cast also includes Philip Alexander, Salome Azizi, Michelle Jubilee Gonzalez, Daniel Rashid, Sarah Navratil, Shvan Aladdin, Tonatiuh Elizarraraz, Derek Chariton, Justin Michael Terry, Lincoln Werner Hoppe, and Aylam Orian.

Mark Ilvedson and Justin Michael Terry wrote the story for Stargate Origins, which is directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan.

Watch the new trailer above. For more details on Stargate Command All Access, visit https://origins.stargatecommand.co.