Danneel Ackles shares first photo from Supernatural set

type TV Show genre Sci-fi, Drama run date 09/13/05 performer Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins broadcaster The CW seasons 14 tvpgr TV-14

Earlier this month, it was revealed that, after 13 seasons, Danneel Ackles is finally going to step into the world of Sam and Dean Winchester. Danneel Ackles, who’s the real-life wife of Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, is an actress best known for her work as Rachel on One Tree Hill. But when she guest-stars on Supernatural, she’ll be playing Sister Jo.

Sister Jo is a faith healer who comes into contact with Lucifer, after which the archangel develops an interest in her. How exactly that will bring her into the fold of the season is yet to be seen, but things are already underway. Danneel, who will first appear in the 13th episode of season 13, posted a photo from the Vancouver set alongside none other than her husband. Whether that means their characters will be in a scene together is unclear, but fans can dream.

Check out her full post below:

Supernatural returns Thursday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.