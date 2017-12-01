Check out what's coming to CBS this winter

Celebrity Big Brother to air opposite the Winter Olympics

Big Brother Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Mark your calendars, Big Brother fans. CBS has set a date for the premiere of the reality show’s celebrity edition.

We all knew the show was coming this winter, but the network formally locked down Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT as its big unveiling.

The celebrity cast hasn’t yet been announced, but Julie Chen will again act as host. The special Big Brother edition, complete with Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions and live evictions, will then air in subsequent days leading up to the finale on Sunday, Feb. 25.

“Game of Thrones likes to say ‘winter is coming’ — well, guess what? With winter, comes the unexpected… Celebrity Big Brother, baby!” Chen told EW.

The season lands directly opposite the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, which airs Feb. 9-25 on NBC.

The Big Brother premiere will be followed by a two-hour episode of The Amazing Race, which premieres its 30th season on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. CBS also announced debuts for Living Biblically, Instinct, and the new season of Survivor.

Starring Jay R. Ferguson as Chip Curry, Living Biblically sees a modern man who decides to live his life strictly in accordance with the Bible, learning along the way if it’s even possible. The new half-hour comedy will premiere on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9:30 p.m.

With Instinct — set for Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. — Alan Cumming stars as Dr. Dylan Reinhart, a former C.I.A. operative who’s brought back into the fold when a serial killer uses his first book as a tutorial. Bojana Novakovic, Daniel Ings, Naveen Andrews, and Sharon Leal also star.

Code Black, Elementary, and Undercover Boss will be revealed at a later date, according to the network.

See the new premiere dates below (all times in ET/PT).

Wednesday, Jan. 3

8-9 p.m.: The Amazing Race (premiere)

9-10 p.m.: SEAL Team

10-11 p.m.: Criminal Minds

Wednesday, Jan. 24

8-10 p.m.: The Amazing Race

10-11 p.m.: Criminal Minds

Wednesday, Feb. 7

8-9 p.m.: Big Brother (Celebrity edition premiere)

9-11 p.m.: The Amazing Race

Thursday, Feb. 8

8-9 p.m.: Big Brother

Friday, Feb. 9

8-10 p.m.: Big Brother

Sunday, Feb. 11

8-9 p.m.: Big Brother

Monday, Feb. 12

8-9 p.m.: Big Brother

Wednesday, Feb. 14

8-9 p.m.: Big Brother

9-11 p.m.: The Amazing Race

Friday, Feb. 16

8-10 p.m.: Big Brother

Sunday, Feb. 18

8-9 p.m.: Big Brother

Monday, Feb. 19

8-9 p.m.: Big Brother

Wednesday, Feb. 21

8-9 p.m.: Big Brother

9-11 p.m.: The Amazing Race (finale)

Friday, Feb. 23

8-10 p.m.: Big Brother

Saturday, Feb. 24

8-9 p.m.: Big Brother

Sunday, Feb. 25

8-10 p.m.: Big Brother (Celebrity edition finale)

Monday, Feb. 26

8-8:30 p.m.: Kevin Can Wait

8:30-9 p.m.: Man With a Plan

9-9:30 p.m.: Superior Donuts

9:30-10 p.m.: Living Biblically (series premiere)

10-11 p.m.: Scorpion

Wednesday, Feb. 28

8-10 p.m.: Survivor (premiere)

10-11 p.m.: SEAL Team

Wednesday, March 7

8-9 p.m.: Survivor (Time period premiere)

9-10 p.m.: SEAL Team

10-11 p.m.: Criminal Minds

Sunday, Effective March 11

8-9 p.m.: Instinct (series premiere)

9-10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles

10-11 p.m.: Madam Secretary