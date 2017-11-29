Cheers from New York, it's Saturday Night Live wine!

type TV Show genre Comedy run date 10/11/75 creator Lorne Michaels broadcaster NBC seasons 43 Current Status Off Air tvpgr TV-14

Making the decision of what to sip on the weekends just got so much easier. EW can exclusively reveal that Saturday Night Live is launching a collection of four wines.

Starting at 12 p.m. ET today, fans can purchase blends inspired by The Californians, Stefon, Debbie Downer, and the show’s classic cold open phrase, “Live from New York,” at Lot18.com.

Stefon’s 2016 Beaujolais from France has everything… Here’s how the label describes it: “What should you be drinking this weekend? Stefon will tell you that New York’s hottest wine is definitely this Beaujolais from Burgundy. This good-time red has everything: enticing aromatics, candied violet flavors, goocidity (good acidity). He could probably get more specific, but here’s all you need to know: Pop this bottle open and be prepared to have a bizarrely awesome time. Just don’t use a human corkscrew — or ask what that is.”

NBC/Lot18

Debbie Downer’s 2016 South Eastern Australian Chardonnay will hopefully have the opposite effect on your viewing party as the lady herself. “When you’re tired of listening to the Debbie Downer in your life lament about the weather forecast and lurking pathogens, it’s time to break out this charming bottle of chardonnay,” the label reads. “With a flavor profile that’s bursting with delightful citrus and orchard fruit, this wine is the perfect antidote to all of life’s trials and tribulations – and just maybe the ray of sunshine that actually perks up Debbie.”

NBC/Lot18

If The Californians ever get off the 405, they’ll have the opportunity to bust into this 2015 Monterey County Merlot. “Sourced from Monterey County vineyards an hour north of LA (just take the 5 to the 101), this is the perfect wine to sip as it’s revealed that — spoiler alert — Karina has been unfaithful to Stuart again. Incoherent prattling and not-so-shocking accusations ensue.”

NBC/Lot18

Live from New York, it’s a 2016 California Red Blend: “Here’s a wine that matches the excitement of being launched into yet another evening of spot-on humor and exhilarating performances. We created this blend of 73% Merlot, 18% Zinfandel and 9% Petite Sirah to celebrate the groundbreaking and influential show that’s been a mainstay in our culture for four decades, and continues to reinvent live comedy today.”

NBC/Lot18

The wines are available here, and check out what other TV shows have their own special bottles here.