Meghan McCain says she has long disliked Matt Lauer for his treatment of Ann Curry

Since the news broke on Wednesday morning that TODAY show co-anchor and NBC News fixture Matt Lauer had been fired by NBC for alleged inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace, commentators have been weighing in on the situation — including Meghan McCain on the latest episode of The View.

McCain, co-host of the ABC morning talk show, compared the experience to the Roger Alies scandal that broke when she worked at Fox News before going on to condemn Lauer not only for the recent allegation but his behavior towards his former TODAY show co-host Ann Curry.

“I will say… the way Matt Lauer treated Ann Curry, that’s when I was done with him,” she explained. “I’m the biggest fan of Ann Curry period, and I haven’t liked him since.” Curry was co-anchor alongside Lauer from 2011 and 2012 and it has long been speculated that there was tension between the duo and reported that Lauer was the main orchestrator of her departure from the show.

McCain went on to address Lauer’s attitude towards Curry when it was announced she was leaving the morning show. “I just thought the way that they treated her on the way out — I love Ann Curry, I think she’s one of the greatest journalists of our time — and I thought it was so disrespectful,” she said. “I just felt like, would you treat a man that way on the way out?”

Watch the video below for more from The View segment on the story.

On Wednesday, TODAY co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announced Lauer’s termination. “This is a sad morning at TODAY and at NBC News,” Guthrie said, adding, “We just learned this moments ago, just this morning. As I’m sure you can imagine, we are devastated, and we are still processing all of this, and I will tell you right now we do not know more than what I just shared with you, but we will be covering this story as reporters, as journalists. I’m sure we will be learning more details in the hours and days to come, and we promise we will share that with you.”

In a statement, NBC News chairman Andrew Lack, said the network received a “detailed complaint” against Lauer on Monday. “It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident,” Lack said. “Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender. We are deeply saddened by this turn of events. But we will face it together as a news organization — and do it in as transparent a manner as we can.”