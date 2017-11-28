type TV Show genre Comedy, Drama run date 06/23/11 performer Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty broadcaster USA Network seasons 8 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14

It’s official! On Tuesday, USA Network officially announced that original Suits cast member Meghan Markle is leaving the legal drama at the end of season 7. The word arrives a day after news broke of her engagement to Prince Harry of Wales.

This certainly doesn’t come as a surprise. Two weeks ago, it was reported that she and fellow original cast member Patrick J. Adams would depart once their contracts were up at the end of the upcoming season, and Markle noted in her joint interview with Prince Harry that she was leaving acting behind. There is no word yet if Adams will remain past season 7.

For the past seven seasons, Markle played the tenacious Rachel Zane, an ambitious paralegal who eventually became a full fledged lawyer at the show’s central law firm. Along the way, Rachel began dating and eventually got engaged to the firm’s wonder-boy, Mike Ross (Adams).

USA Network and Universal Cable Productions released the following statement: “From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best.”

The seventh season of Suits will resume in 2018.