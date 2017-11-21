type TV Show genre Teen Drama run date 11/21/17 performer Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta broadcaster Hulu seasons 1 episodes 13

Catch the full episode of Bingeworthy here and on PeopleTV. Go to PEOPLE.com/PeopleTV, or download the free app on your smart TV, mobile, and web devices.

Bingeworthy co-hosts Jessica Shaw and Touré are split on one of November’s biggest TV premieres: Marvel’s Runaways.

The new Hulu drama, created by Gossip Girl and O.C. writing team Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, is based on the Marvel comics series of the same name and centers on six teenagers, each from different backgrounds and of different abilities, who unite against their parents. It’s an alternately angsty, creepy, and downright bratty ensemble piece that left Touré with a mixed reaction: “This is weird.” Shaw, in response, could only convey her excitement about the show: “I love this show!” she exclaimed. “I had so much fun watching it.”

But while Shaw’s a big fan of the focus on creepy parents and sneaky parents, Touré said Runaways felt more like “some snuff film” that wasn’t particularly fun to watch. The pair were both in favor of the show’s unsettling aesthetic, and also agreed that it’s skirting some of the responsibilities of being a Marvel show. “They’re rolling out those superhero powers very slowly,” Shaw admitted. “It does feel like a teenage angst show in addition to being a Marvel show.”

Overall, they never quite came to an overall agreement, but they did note some of the high-profile titles that Runaways reminded them of — Gossip Girl and Rosemary’s Baby among them. To see what else Bingeworthy has to say about the show, watch the clip above.

Marvel’s Runaways’ first three episodes are now available to stream on Hulu, and new installments will debut weekly on Tuesdays.