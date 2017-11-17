This new The Fosters promo is going to make Callie and AJ shippers squeal

type TV Show Current Status In Season performer Jake T. Austin, Teri Polo, Cierra Ramirez, Sherri Saum distributor ABC Family

Holy romantic drama, The Fosters fans.

When the show returns in January, it will pick up right where it left off, with Callie and AJ helping Ximena avoid ICE by taking sanctuary in a church while the rest of the gang is recovering from prom. But based on the exclusive promo above, Callie and AJ spending quality time together like that could have ripple effects on her relationship with Aaron. After all, admitting to AJ that she and Aaron were fighting about him is a bold move. If “You. It’s always you,” doesn’t give you chills, we’re not sure what will.

“I always love a nice triangle,” executive producer Joanna Johnson said when EW grilled her about this moment. “We all have great affection for Aaron, but I think AJ has always been a favorite as well.” She also warned, “Aaron and Callie’s relationship has always been a little problematic.” Oy.

But that’s not the only pairing we want to make sure you spotted in this teaser. Did you see Mariana and Mat?

Look at that smile! When we asked Johnson if we’d be seeing much more of Mat in this back half of season 5, she confirmed, “Definitely. They sort of a little rekindled at the prom… We realize it’s been 18 episodes or so since Mariana had a boyfriend. And Mariana is going to find herself in a situation of when it rains, it pours, and she’s going to have multiple suitors.”

The Fosters returns January 9 at 8 p.m. on Freeform.