New Runaways poster shows off their superpowers

Marvel's Runaways, which hails from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, tells the story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other, but who must unite against a common foe: their parents.

Many of the six actually have their own powers, which are teased in the exclusive art below. Nico (Lyrica Okano) has control of the magical Staff of One, Molly's (Allegra Acosta) glowing eyes are a nod to her super strength, Chase (Gregg Sulkin) is wearing the famed Fistigons, Karolina's (Virginia Gardner) glowing bracelet is actually tempering her power, while Gert's (Ariela Barer) power involves telepathically controlling her genetically engineered velociraptor Old Lace, whose tail makes a cameo. And Alex (Rhenzy Feliz)? Well, the child prodigy is the brains of the group — though comic book fans may suspect more, but that's a story for another time.