Julia Louis Dreyfus' Veep costars psyche her up for chemo in funny video

2 of my darling Bozos (love them so much) psyche me up for 3rd chemo today. And guess what? It worked! I’m psyched AF. @SamRichardson @mrmattwalsh pic.twitter.com/OuwR5hvHlf — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 9, 2017

Thanks to her “darling bozos” — a.k.a. her Veep costars — Julia Louis-Dreyfus is psyched for her third day of chemotherapy to fight breast cancer.

In an effort to pump her up for her latest round of treatment, Veep actors Sam Richardson and Matt Walsh made a hilarious video in which they try (and fail) to find motivational quotes to send their on-screen boss; however, their search only yields quotes from some fairly problematic figures: Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin, Kevin Spacey, and Harvey Weinstein. In the end, they just tell her to “kick some ass” as they dance it out to “Eye of the Tiger.”

“2 of my darling Bozos (love them so much) psyche me up for 3rd chemo today. And guess what? It worked! I’m psyched AF,” tweeted Louis-Dreyfus when she shared the video Thursday.

Watch the video above.

Dreyfus also joined the women of Veep for a photo in which they all wore “Nevertheless, She Persisted” shirts, which she also shared on Twitter Thursday.

Yes, we do. From some of the women who bring you @VeepHBO. Shirts and attitude courtesy of @georgiapudding. #womenwhoworktogetherposetogether pic.twitter.com/Xw8y0NgQhQ — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) November 9, 2017

The actress revealed her diagnosis in September, a few days after taking home her sixth straight Emmy win for playing former president Selena Meyers on the HBO comedy.

“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union,” said Louis-Dreyfus in her statement. “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

Veep is expected to return for its seventh and final season in 2018.