Nashville adds five new faces for season 6

Nashville is adding a handful of new characters for its upcoming sixth season. CMT has announced the addition of five recurring roles.

First up, Parenthood‘s Josh Stamberg will recur as Darius, an extremely charismatic founder of a self-actualization movement that has transformed many lives. (In the sneak peek above, you can see him talking to Juliette.)

Musician Jake Etheridge has landed the recurring role of Sean, a recent military veteran suffering from severe PTSD who has yet to embrace his talent and passion for music.

Then there’s Rainee Lyleson, who will recur as Alannah, a newcomer to the Nashville music scene — a beautiful singer-songwriter who starts out as a backup singer but will soon be discovered for the star that she actually is meant to be.

On the pop music side of things, Nic Luken recur as Jonah Ford, a famous male pop star who’s very handsome, extremely confident, and charming.

Finally, Dylan Arnold will recur as Twig, a childhood friend/entourage member to Jonah Ford. He navigates this lifestyle by guarding his anxiety and pain with a caustic, brilliant sense of humor.

Nashville will return in January 2018 on CMT.