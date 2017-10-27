Watch Norman Reedus serenade a dog

For years, Norman Reedus has been pleading with producers on The Walking Dead to give his character a puppy. He even listed it as one of the things he wants most to happen for Daryl Dixon in the next 100 episodes of the show.

While that has yet to materialize, the star can take solace in the fact that he gets to encounter many a canine on his other AMC show, Ride with Norman Reedus. Ride returns on Nov. 5 at 11 p.m., and if you thought the actor/motorcycle enthusiast was kidding about his love of dogs, just check out the video above of his many season 2 interactions with the four-legged wonders on the show — including him serenading a pooch on the ukulele.