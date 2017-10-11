The Walking Dead: Lauren Cohan on her 'Hitchcock moment'

type TV Show genre Drama, Horror, Thriller run date 10/31/10 performer Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus broadcaster AMC seasons 9

The upcoming season 8 premiere of The Walking Dead, airing Oct. 22, promises to be action-packed. Then again, most of The Walking Dead premieres go heavy on the action, with the first episode of season 3 being a prime example.

That was when the group found the prison as a new potential home but first had to clear it of hundreds of zombies. It may have been five years ago, but that epic killfest still includes Lauren Cohan’s favorite walker offing ever. “My favorite walker kill in the first 100 episodes still is when we get to the prison and we have those riot gear walkers,” Cohan, who plays Maggie, says. “Mostly that was my favorite because we knew we wanted to capture that horror, and it was so funny and it looked so horrific, but we were actually just having such a good time — just pulling the knife out and all that crazy green goop going everywhere.”

Cohan also notes that Ernest Dickerson, who was directing the episode, had another iconic director in mind when he filmed the scene. “I remember that Ernest just wanted that Hitchcock moment of a scream and I knew I could really just go there. There are a few stills from that moment that to me epitomize the world everyone entered into at that moment. Just guts and glory. Crazy.”

Guts and glory, indeed. Watch Cohan relive her favorite walker kill in the video above

