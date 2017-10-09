Grey's Anatomy: Meet the new interns
- TV Show
Grey's Anatomy is adding to its ranks.
After the season 14 premiere introduced a group of sub-interns, the ABC medical drama will officially welcome a new crop of actual interns during Thursday's episode, which features Webber (James Pickens Jr.) and Bailey (Chandra Wilson)on the hunt for prospects.
The six actors joining for multi-episode arcs as the new interns include Rushi Kota (Extant) as Vik, newcomer Jaicy Elliot as Taryn, Alex Blue Davis (NCIS) as Casey, Jeanine Mason (Bunheads) as Sam, Sophia Taylor Ali (Faking It) as Dahlia, and Jake Borelli as the sub-intern Levi, otherwise known as "Glasses," who debuted in the premiere.
Here's the logline for Thursday's episode: "Amelia confronts a difficult situation, while Meredith deals with the fallout from her conversation with Nathan. Maggie finds herself at an awkward family dinner, Jackson receives big news, and Richard and Bailey search for the stars of tomorrow."
The introduction of new blood comes as Grey's has gone through a bit of a casting shakeup. Jerrika Hinton, Tessa Ferrer, and Marika Domińczyk all exited after the close of season 13, while Bridget Regan, who originally played Owen's (Kevin McKidd) presumed-dead sister, was recast with Abigail Spencer. Former series regular Kim Raver also returned, while Italian actress Stefania Spampinato joined the series as DeLuca's (Giacomo Gianniotti) sister.
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Episode Recaps
Meredith. Alex. Bailey. The doctors are definitely in on Shonda Rhimes' hospital melodrama.
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|genre
|creator
|network
|stream service