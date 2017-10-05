Miley Cyrus cries while saying thank you to Hillary Clinton on The Tonight Show

Miley Cyrus got emotional while thanking Hillary Clinton during Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Clinton, whose book What Happened? catalogs her loss in last year’s presidential election to Donald Trump, was a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show and part of her appearance included the female Tonight Show writers offering thanks to her for running.

But it was Cyrus who brought emotion to the segment, a take on Fallon’s popular thank-you note bit. “Thank you, Hillary, for being a constant beacon of strength, hope, and determination for me and millions of other young women,” Cyrus said through tears. “You’ve been a role model and an inspiration and a voice of reason in uncertain times. I could go on and on, but I’d like to get to the point: Can I give you a hug?”

The Younger Now singer, wiping tears from her eyes, then hugged Clinton.

“I’ve been wanting to do that,” Cyrus said.

