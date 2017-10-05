Ivana Trump says she gives the president weekly Twitter advice

Christian Holub
October 05, 2017 at 01:18 PM EDT

Although they divorced 25 years ago, Ivana Trump says in a new interview that she still speaks with President Donald Trump on a weekly basis. Talking to Jim Axelrod for CBS Sunday Morning, Ivana said she has encouraged the president to use Twitter as his main way of communicating with the public.

“I said, ‘I think you should tweet. It’s a new way, a new technology. And if you want to get your words across rightly, without telling the New York Times, which is going to twist every single word of yours, this is how you get your message out,’” Trump tells Axelrod.

There are some critics who think that the president’s tweets (especially the belligerent ones about North Korea) pose their own national security risk, but Trump brushed them off: “Well, it’s a tweeting president. This is his new way, how to put the message across. And he’s right.”

Check out the full interview this Sunday on CBS Sunday Morning at 9 a.m. ET.

