Watch Carpool Karaoke get Fast & Furious with Tyrese and Ludacris

Fast & Furious stars Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris are back behind the wheel — but this time it’s for Carpool Karaoke: The Series.

The 2 Fast 2 Furious duo, whose careers with the billion-dollar franchise have both spanned 14 years and five films, reunited for the latest episode of the Apple Music original series. In an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s installment, their attempt to decide once and for all who is the best driver in the Fast family ends with Tyrese running over Ludacris (sort of).

To settle the dispute, the two musicians-turned-actors took a break from singing in the car to take a driver’s test. And while Ludacris, who stars in Fast as tech wizard Tej Parker, goes nice and slow, Tyrese seems to be rehearsing for Fast 9 to the tune of his passenger’s hit track “Southern Hospitality.”

“Everything’s going to be just fine,” says Tyrese, known for playing wisecracking Roman Pearce, as he smirks to the camera and speeds off. In the backseat, his costar is panicking, yelling, “Fast & Furious is a movie, it’s not real life!” As if he’s back in the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Tyrese hits everything in sight, including a Ludacris cardboard cutout, which he steamrolls over before declaring, “Keep your goddamn certificate.”

Watch the full clip above, and see the entire episode when it premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Apple Music.