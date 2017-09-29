type TV Show Current Status In Season

According to President Donald Trump, a Republican senator — who he refused to name — would’ve voted yes on the Graham-Cassidy health care bill that failed to pass, except he was in the hospital and could not vote. Since this was proven to be false, Seth Meyers had some fun at Trump’s expense on Late Night Thursday.

“President Trump is so desperate for literally any kind of positive achievement that he’s now outright lying about the fate of his health care bill and his new tax plan,” he began a “Closer Look” segment. “But there’s one major obstacle standing in the way of Trump’s domestic agenda: he has no idea what he’s talking about.”

When addressing reporters, as shown by CNN, Trump claimed, “We have one senator that’s in the hospital. He can’t vote because he’s in the hospital … I’m almost certain we have the votes, but with one man in the hospital we cannot display that we have them.” Asked who exactly was in the hospital, Trump continued with the same responses as, “We can’t do it now because we have somebody in the hospital.”

Reporters pieced together that Trump might have been referring to Mississippi Senator Thad Cochran, who had to clarify on Twitter that he’s “not hospitalized, but am recuperating at home in Mississippi and look forward to returning to work soon.”

Thanks for the well-wishes. I'm not hospitalized, but am recuperating at home in Mississippi and look forward to returning to work soon. — Senator Thad Cochran (@SenThadCochran) September 27, 2017

But even without Cochran, The New York Times reported Republicans had already lost three votes, which was too many to keep Graham-Cassidy alive.

“What are you talking about?” Meyers said in response to the video of Trump. “I’m starting to think, the next time you have a chance, you might wanna consider dropping by a hospital [for] just some of the basic tests, you know?”

He added, “This is how bad things are now. The president spreads so many insane rumors, senators have to issue statements letting everyone know they’re okay. This is the first presidency where you have to check in safe on Facebook. It’s only a matter of time before Rand Paul has to tweet, ‘Thanks for the support. Contrary to the President’s comments, I did NOT fall down a well and get trapped for days and have NOT been forced to eat rats to stay alive. But I do believe he was being honest when he said he was ‘psyched about it.’”

Watch the “Closer Look” segment in the video above.