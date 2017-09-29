Leah Remini details Jehovah's Witnesses investigation in Scientology and the Aftermath season 3

Leah Remini might soon be loosening the leash on her signature bulldog determination to expose alleged abuses inside religious institutions, as the Emmy-winning actress and activist tells EW she is currently in the early “talking stages” of mapping out a third season of her hit A&E series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.

“Yes, I’m open to doing a season 3 in a different way. We’ve been getting an overwhelming amount of emails and people contacting us through [social media] about other cults that are similar [to Scientology], so I’m looking into that,” she says, indicating Jehovah’s Witnesses could find themselves under the microscope in future episodes (the network notes a third season has not yet been confirmed).

According to Remini, someone contacted her recently about Jehovah’s Witnesses, comparing the denomination to a “diet Sea Org,” the religious order for Scientology which “is composed of the singularly most dedicated Scientologists — individuals who have committed their lives to the volunteer service of their religion,” according to the Scientology website. The unnamed contact told Remini she should be careful about Jehovah’s Witnesses, however, because “these f—ers are super powerful.”

“Are you ready for my response?” the Kevin Can Wait star says. “‘I don’t give a sh– about powerful. The truth is what I care about.'”

A denomination of Christianity, Jehovah’s Witnesses were founded in the late 19th century in Pittsburgh and has since grown its membership to just over 8.3 million worldwide, according to a 2016 census posted on its official website. The site also indicates Jehovah’s Witnesses are different from other Christians because they believe that Jesus is the Son of God, not part of a trinity, nor do they believe that “the soul is immortal, that there is any basis in Scripture for saying that God tortures people in an everlasting hell, or that those who take the lead in religious activities should have titles that elevate them above others.”

The faith — followers of which don’t celebrate Christmas, Easter, or birthdays — has come under fire in the past, however, particularly for its reported cover-ups of sexual abuse, as detailed by former parishioner Candace Conti in a 2015 op-ed for The Guardian.

The group’s site indicates Jehovah’s Witnesses are “far from being a dangerous cult,” and lists involvement in addiction recovery, literacy initiatives, and disaster relief as examples of the goodwill it has done.

A representative for Jehovah’s Witnesses did not respond to EW’s request for comment.