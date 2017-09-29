type TV Show Current Status Pending seasons 5 broadcaster Fox genre Comedy

Bob’s Burgers is always animated, but the season 8 premiere is breaking new ground: It’s fanimated.

Yes, “Brunchsquatch” is a 100-percent fan-drawn episode, and each scene will feature a new style from a different artist. The producers challenged hardcore viewers with an expertise in the cartoon arts to submit their take on the Belchers in three categories: title sequence animation, background static panel, and character static panel. The many-colored results — courtesy of 62 creative fans — can be viewed on Sunday night at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, but right now, you can grab a gander at the opening credits and puns. (Be sure to stop by the “Guggen-Hiney Fan Art Gallery” after eating at Bob’s.)

“It is crazy-making to watch, but it is also incredible,” creator Loren Bouchard said at Comic-Con this summer. “It’s so fun to hear these guys’ words coming out of a different design.”

