Katrina Radke appears to have the perfect Survivor résumé. She is a former Olympic swimmer and dabbles in martial arts and dance, yet has also studied the teachings of Gandhi and could work the matronly angle as a mom back home in Minnesota. That would seem to be a pretty deadly combination for a player, but the first person whose game was killed was none other than Katrina herself.

What went wrong? Was Katrina surprised Chrissy did not use the super-idol to save her? Who was it that picked the table maze that led to their challenge loss? And if she could change one thing about her game, what would it be? We asked Katrina all that and more when she called into EW Morning Live (Entertainment Weekly Radio, SiriusXM, channel 105), and you can now hear the entire interview on the EW Morning Live podcast. Here are a few highlights:

On being the first person voted out:

“I never even dreamed in my wildest dreams that this would happen and I would be the first person voted out.”

On if she thought she was safe heading into Tribal Council:

“I knew. I was going home. I had packed my bags. I knew. Sometimes things can change at Tribal, but it was pretty clear before I got there.”

On she and Chrissy not being close at all:

“I really wanted to connect with her over the sense that we could go far as the older people and there are not that many older people in the game. I think it’s good to have alliances like that. I also knew that she was out to get me from the moment she met me. Because of certain things that just kind of happened along the way, you know what people think. I knew that she was someone that did not want to be connected to me but I also really believe in embracing everybody. I tried to connect with her but I also knew she was really afraid of being the first one going home so she really, really wanted to make sure it was going to be me. And so that was a big piece that I knew from the moment we got on the boat because of some things that happened on the boat. It was kind of interesting watching the edits because I was kind of surprised they made it seem like Chrissy and I were working together. I think she had a lot of fear on her own self that projected on to me a little bit.”

On who chose the table maze that did her tribe in:

“If I remember correctly, I think it was JP that really wanted to do that. We were actually able to make a decision a little bit ahead of time. We did our walkthrough and knew what we were going to be doing for the challenge. It’s so early in the game and when people speak up and say what they want and demand it, you might be gone because of that. So I knew, for me, I really wanted to do the simple one, but then JP was really adamant about doing the complicated one, and so I just let it be. And obviously, that complicated one takes a lot longer, right?”

On Alan:

“There was a whole other scene where Alan and I had stuff gong on and he basically used my name to tell the two of them that they had the idol, so there’s just a lot of other stuff that is not shown. He got paranoid, the poor guy. He had his moments where he lost it, pretty much.”

On if she would have gotten naked to prove she didn’t have an idol:

“Yeah, I probably would have. I’m not shy about being naked ’cause I’m just used to being in a swimsuit. I’m not shaped like I was at all, but I am definitely still physically strong. That doesn’t bother me, my whole body being seen, and I’d also trust that they would edit out so you wouldn’t see anything.”

On if she did anything to try and save herself:

“I actually spent a couple hours looking for the idol. I was up in trees and a crab jumped out at me. I was lookin’, lookin’, lookin’ because I wanted to go in there with the idol. And I didn’t find it in time, but it’s not that I didn’t look.”

