Pretty Little Liars: Lucy Hale reveals her season 1 crush on Ian Harding

Pretty Little Liars
- type
- TV Show
- genre
- Drama
- run date
- 06/14/11
- performer
- Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell
- broadcaster
- Freeform
- seasons
- 7
- Current Status
- In Season
- tvpgr
- TV-14
It’s been three months since Pretty Little Liars ended, and now, the truth is finally coming out.
Ellen DeGeneres’ new YouTube series, Ellen’s Show Me More Show, released a video with the PLL cast — presumably from their visit back in April — where the women of Rosewood are asked to play a little game of Never Have I Ever. Together, stars Sasha Pieterse, Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, and Troian Bellisario get candid about making assistants cry, lying about their ages, and even on-set crushes.
Benson and Mitchell admit to having had a crush on Nolan North, who played Mr. Hastings — a.k.a. Spencer’s dad — on the series. Meanwhile, Hale revealed that way back in season 1 she actually had a crush on Ian Harding. Of course, PLL fans know that Harding played Ezra Fitz, who just so happened to be Hale’s love interest on the show. (Spoiler alert: Their characters got married in the series finale.)
For more, watch the full video above.
Comments