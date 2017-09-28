Pretty Little Liars: Lucy Hale reveals her season 1 crush on Ian Harding

Samantha Highfill
September 28, 2017 at 01:36 PM EDT

Pretty Little Liars

type
TV Show
genre
Drama
run date
06/14/11
performer
Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell
broadcaster
Freeform
seasons
7
Current Status
In Season
tvpgr
TV-14

It’s been three months since Pretty Little Liars ended, and now, the truth is finally coming out.

Ellen DeGeneres’ new YouTube series, Ellen’s Show Me More Show, released a video with the PLL cast — presumably from their visit back in April — where the women of Rosewood are asked to play a little game of Never Have I Ever. Together, stars Sasha Pieterse, Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, and Troian Bellisario get candid about making assistants cry, lying about their ages, and even on-set crushes.

Benson and Mitchell admit to having had a crush on Nolan North, who played Mr. Hastings — a.k.a. Spencer’s dad — on the series. Meanwhile, Hale revealed that way back in season 1 she actually had a crush on Ian Harding. Of course, PLL fans know that Harding played Ezra Fitz, who just so happened to be Hale’s love interest on the show. (Spoiler alert: Their characters got married in the series finale.)

For more, watch the full video above.

