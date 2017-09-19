Sterling K. Brown celebrates his Emmys win by showing off his abs on This Is Us set

Sterling K. Brown is celebrating his latest Emmys win and his washboard abs simultaneously.

The This Is Us actor, 41, returned to the set of the NBC drama on Monday and greeted the hair and makeup departments with his new trophy — and showed his six-pack!

“Emmy winner in the house. @sterlingkbrown making a grand entrance into the makeup trailer,” said Zoe Hay, who is the head of the makeup department for This Is Us. “We won’t allow them in unless they bring their Emmy. Congratulations!”

And Michael Preitz, head of the hair department, also shared a similar abs-olutely smiley photo on social media, writing: “Celebrating @sterlingkbrown.”

In late March, Brown shared a shirtless selfie from the set of The Predator, a sequel to the 1987 sci-fi film, and revealed that he’s been hitting the gym.

“I try to get something in five days a week,” Brown previously told PEOPLE in April of his workout schedule. “My work schedule doesn’t always accommodate my workout schedule, but I make do with what time I’ve got.”

Adding, “I love basketball because it’s social, and you’re not even thinking about working out — you’re just playing a game, and getting great exercise at the same time. I also run, swim, bike, lift, do yoga. I just try to do something to sweat at least an hour a day.”

Brown undoubtedly thanked the crew and all the people behind-the-scenes in-person on Monday as his acceptance speech was cut off by the orchestra during Sunday’s ceremony. However, the actor was able to thank his on-screen family.

“I want to thank my cast, Milo [Ventimiglia], Mandy [Moore], Justin [Hartley], Chrissy [Metz]: you are the best white TV family that a brother has ever had. Better than Mr. Drummond, better than the white folks that raised Webster,” he said on-camera.

Brown had so much to say that the music began playing during his speech and his microphone was eventually turned down, which was met with boos by the audience.

At this year’s Emmys, Brown took home his second consecutive award following his win at last year’s show for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie, for his role in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Ahead of winning his best supporting actor Emmy in September 2016, the father of two joked that he won the award for “Best Courtroom Abs.” He flaunted his fake Emmy statue next to his killer abs.