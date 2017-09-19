'Riverdale': The cast decides which Archie-verse characters should show up

To read more from Riverdale, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly, or buy it here now. To purchase the cover featuring EW’s Cover Battle winners, Riverdale, click here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

The end of season 1 left Fred Andrews on the brink of death in Pop’s Diner, a hint of trouble in the Bughead paradise, and featured Alice Cooper’s revelation that Betty and Polly have a secret brother — so clearly Riverdale isn’t against their Archie-verse characters stirring up some d-r-a-m-a in their small town.

And though we already know that Hiram Lodge is out of jail and heading to Riverdale in the show’s second season, there are tons of Archie characters that have yet to make their grand debut on the hit CW show.

We asked your favorite Riverdale stars which characters from the classic comics they’d love to see in upcoming episodes of the show and what kind of drama they’d stir up – we know Sabrina the Teenage Witch has tons of potential.

Check out the whole video of the cast naming their picks above. Riverdale returns Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.