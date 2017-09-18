Shonda Rhimes expands Shondaland empire with new website

Shondaland has been growing ever since Shonda Rhimes launched the production company in 2005. Since then, the name has become synonymous with popular ABC dramas like Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal — and, now, it has its very own website featuring advice, interviews, essays, and more.

The site, titled Shondaland.com, is part of Hearst, a brand that also houses titles like Marie Claire, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, and Cosmopolitan. According to the “Who We Are” section of the site, Shondaland.com will provide “a home for complex articles and honest conversations beyond the fictional space.”

So far, the website includes stories with headlines like, “A Modest Proposal: Wear Whatever the Hell You Want” and “Hopeful Ways to Get Involved in U.S. Politics, Starting Today.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

In an essay on the site titled “On Dealing With ‘Too Much Change,” Rhimes writes, “This is not a lifestyle site.”

“Because my idea wasn’t to bring all of you amazing, thoughtful, curious, interesting people together, gather you around a digital campfire, and feed you a lifestyle,” she continues. “So that’s not what we do here. No gossip, no useless beauty tips, no ways to make your butt higher or your thighs thinner, no advice on how to make your boyfriend propose. No terrifying health stories that scare the crap out of you and make you think you are gonna die tomorrow. No fear.”

Instead, Shondaland.com will be “full of amazing, thoughtful, curious, and interesting content.” “We have essays and interviews and recommendations,” she says. “Stories, articles, and discussions. There IS advice. But not the kind you usually get. And there are tips — the kind of tips geared towards making you MORE you. Because nobody here can figure out a decent reason to lecture you to do things you don’t wanna do to your face and hair that make it look like you have someone else’s face and hair.”

Along with creating Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice, and Scandal, Rhimes is also an executive producer on How to Get Away With Murder and The Catch, both series under the Shondaland umbrella.

Check out the new Shondaland site here, and Rhimes’ full welcome letter here.