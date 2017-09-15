Revisit Harry Dean Stanton's scene-stealing cameo in Two and a Half Men

"Let me tell you something about fair," begins Harry Dean Stanton, as himself, on Two and a Half Men in 2004. He leaves the thought unfinished.

In the wake of the news that Stanton (Twin Peaks, Pretty in Pink) died Friday at 91, a clip of the prolific actor's guest appearance on Two and a Half Men has been making the rounds online.

Stanton guest-starred on the season 2 premiere of the CBS comedy, playing—alongside Sean Penn, Bobby Cooper, and Elvis Costello—a member of Charlie's (Charlie Sheen) support group. Prone to long tangents about the roots and meanings of words, Stanton is at once off-kilter and sage, and he steals the scene with his highbrow-lowbrow advice.

"Let me tell you something about sharing," he says. "Sharing is a two-way street. When you share with another human being, you always get back more than you gave—assuming you were smart enough to share with somebody that's got more stuff than you had in the beginning."

Watch the clip above.