Fuller House celebrates 30 years with new season 3 trailer

It’s been 30 years since Full House premiered, introducing us to the Tanners and the rest of their wacky family. To celebrate the anniversary, spin-off Fuller House is debuting its third season this month, and the first trailer — featuring the three leads (Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber) reminiscing about their time in their San Francisco home — is here.

“Usually, when you’re still living in your parents’ house after 30 years, you’d be considered a bunch of losers,” Kimmy (Barber) notes as D.J. (Cameron Bure) gets sentimental. “But we don’t pay rent, so we’re winners,” Stephanie (Sweetin) adds.

Although they’re in the same place, a few things are different: For one, D.J. is going to be a bridesmaid… in Steve’s wedding… in Japan.

“You do know there’s a really nice Benihana right around the corner?” Stephanie asks when they make the announcement.

Uncle Jesse (John Stamos), Danny (Bob Saget), and Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier) also make appearances. Watch the trailer above, and see season 3 when it premieres on Netflix Sept. 22.