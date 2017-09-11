Outlander: Andrew Gower explains how 'mark me' became his catchphrase

During Sunday's premiere episode of the Starz drama, the U.K. actor got another chance to utter his signature catchphrase, "mark me," before his stint as Prince Charles Edward Stuart came to a (sad!) end. On Monday's edition of Outlander Live! on EW Radio, Gower was asked to explain how he first began using the phrase—and why he repeated it so much during season 2.

"When I was originally cast as the part, the first episode included it in one scene in the brothel," recalls Gower. "The director discussed how it was quite a nice thing, a military phrase that allowed him to seek attention from the other characters in the show. It stuck with the character. I love how … we have our own phrases that we repeat on a day-to-day basis. It was a nice military, attention-seeking phrase but I didn't expect the reaction that it had with fans and within the show. It's a rather funny one and it's very funny how one episode into the new season, you've already heard 'mark me' again. I think the writers were very keen to get it back in."